Slideshow

Female leaders honoured at Channel Asia Women in ICT Awards in 2023

Channel Asia is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in Singapore. In total, 107 finalists were honoured from a pool of over 150 nominations, spanning partner, start-up, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process -- selected by an executive panel of more than 46 industry judges -- 16 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to three highly commended acknowledgements.