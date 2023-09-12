Slideshow

Female leaders honoured at Channel Asia Women in ICT Awards in 2023

99 Photos Nurhuda Syed (Channel Asia)

Channel Asia is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in Singapore. In total, 107 finalists were honoured from a pool of over 150 nominations, spanning partner, start-up, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process -- selected by an executive panel of more than 46 industry judges -- 16 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to three highly commended acknowledgements.

    Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)

    Nurhuda Syed (Channel Asia)

    Avanade wins D&I Champion (Partner) award

    Avanade wins D&I Champion (Partner) award

    IBM wins D&I Champion (Vendor/Distributor) award

    IBM wins D&I Champion (Vendor/Distributor) award

    Tracy Quah - Informatica wins D&I Champion award

    Tracy Quah - Informatica wins D&I Champion award

    Ellie Soh - AsiaPac Technology wins Graduate award

    Nadia Alatas of Cybertrend Intrabuana wins Entrepreneur

    Shah Priyanka Hemant - Avanade Asia wins Technical – Regional award

    Vivien Chia Commvault accepts award win for Ee Laine Koh for Technical (National)

    Women in ICT Awards 2023 - Panel session on discussing the ongoing battle for female tech talent featuring Nurhuda Syed (Channel Asia); Disha Mohinani (Randstad); Sabrina Ho (half the sky) and Bettie Teo-Dreher (LinkedIn)

    Disha Mohinani (Randstad)

    Women in ICT Awards 2023 - Panel session on discussing the ongoing battle for female tech talent featuring Nurhuda Syed (Channel Asia); Disha Mohinani (Randstad); Sabrina Ho (half the sky) and Bettie Teo-Dreher (LinkedIn)

    Women in ICT Awards 2023 - Panel session on discussing the ongoing battle for female tech talent featuring Nurhuda Syed (Channel Asia); Disha Mohinani (Randstad); Sabrina Ho (half the sky) and Bettie Teo-Dreher (LinkedIn)

    Sabrina Ho (half the sky)

    Sabrina Ho (half the sky)

    Women in ICT Awards 2023 - Panel session on discussing the ongoing battle for female tech talent featuring Nurhuda Syed (Channel Asia); Disha Mohinani (Randstad); Sabrina Ho (half the sky) and Bettie Teo-Dreher (LinkedIn)

    Nurhuda Syed (Channel Asia)

    Bettie Teo-Dreher (LinkedIn)

    Bettie Teo-Dreher (LinkedIn)

    Disha Mohinani (Randstad)

    Women in ICT Awards 2023 - Panel session on discussing the ongoing battle for female tech talent featuring Nurhuda Syed (Channel Asia); Disha Mohinani (Randstad); Sabrina Ho (half the sky) and Bettie Teo-Dreher (LinkedIn)

    Rachelle Berges and Fabrice Bartolucci (Exclusive Networks) accept Riza Nur Sholilah - Rising Star award win.

    Ana Robillard Centurion - Telstra (Singapore) wins Rising Star

    Araline Lee - World Wide Technology wins Shining Star (Partner) award

    Mindy Tan (Exclusive Networks) wins Shining Star

    Pauline Wong (Trellix) wins Shining Star (vendor).

    Jacqueline Chay - AsiaPac Technology wins Achievement (Partner) award

    Jacqueline Chay - AsiaPac Technology wins Achievement (Partner) award

    Kerri Lampard - Cisco Systems wins Achievement (Vendor/Distributor) award

    Kerri Lampard - Cisco Systems wins Achievement (Vendor/Distributor) award

