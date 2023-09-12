Slideshow
Female leaders honoured at Channel Asia Women in ICT Awards in 2023
Channel Asia is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in Singapore. In total, 107 finalists were honoured from a pool of over 150 nominations, spanning partner, start-up, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process -- selected by an executive panel of more than 46 industry judges -- 16 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to three highly commended acknowledgements.
Women in ICT Awards 2023 - Meet the winners
Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)
Nurhuda Syed (Channel Asia)
Avanade wins D&I Champion (Partner) award
IBM wins D&I Champion (Vendor/Distributor) award
Tracy Quah - Informatica wins D&I Champion award
Ellie Soh - AsiaPac Technology wins Graduate award
Nadia Alatas of Cybertrend Intrabuana wins Entrepreneur
Shah Priyanka Hemant - Avanade Asia wins Technical – Regional award
Vivien Chia Commvault accepts award win for Ee Laine Koh for Technical (National)
Women in ICT Awards 2023 - Panel session on discussing the ongoing battle for female tech talent featuring Nurhuda Syed (Channel Asia); Disha Mohinani (Randstad); Sabrina Ho (half the sky) and Bettie Teo-Dreher (LinkedIn)
Disha Mohinani (Randstad)
Sabrina Ho (half the sky)
Nurhuda Syed (Channel Asia)
Bettie Teo-Dreher (LinkedIn)
Bettie Teo-Dreher (LinkedIn)
Disha Mohinani (Randstad)
Rachelle Berges and Fabrice Bartolucci (Exclusive Networks) accept Riza Nur Sholilah - Rising Star award win.
Ana Robillard Centurion - Telstra (Singapore) wins Rising Star
Araline Lee - World Wide Technology wins Shining Star (Partner) award
Mindy Tan (Exclusive Networks) wins Shining Star
Pauline Wong (Trellix) wins Shining Star (vendor).
Jacqueline Chay - AsiaPac Technology wins Achievement (Partner) award
Kerri Lampard - Cisco Systems wins Achievement (Vendor/Distributor) award
