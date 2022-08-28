Slideshow

Female leaders honoured at Channel Asia Women in ICT Awards in 2022

127 Photos James Henderson (Channel Asia)

Channel Asia is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2022, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in Singapore. In total, 136 finalists (124 individuals and 12 companies) were honoured from a pool of over 200 nominations, spanning partner, start-up, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process -- selected by an executive panel of more than 50 industry judges -- 21 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to 10 highly commended acknowledgements. Photos by The Digital Moments.​

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Meet the winners

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    James Henderson (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    James Henderson (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    James Henderson (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    James Henderson (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    James Henderson (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    James Henderson (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) presents D&I Champion awards

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Logicalis wins D&I Champion - Company (Partner) award

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Logicalis wins D&I Champion - Company (Partner) award

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Dell Technologies wins D&I Champion - Company (Vendor) award

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Dell Technologies wins D&I Champion - Company (Vendor) award

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Dell Technologies wins D&I Champion - Company (Vendor) award

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Naomi Rajendram (Accenture) wins D&I Champion - Individual (Partner) award. Award collected by Accenture - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Naomi Rajendram (Accenture) wins D&I Champion - Individual (Partner) award. Award collected by Accenture

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Naomi Rajendram (Accenture) wins D&I Champion - Individual (Partner) award. Award collected by Accenture - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Claire Li Yue (Palo Alto Networks) wins D&I Individual (Vendor / Distributor) award - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Claire Li Yue (Palo Alto Networks) wins D&I Individual (Vendor / Distributor) award

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Claire Li Yue (Palo Alto Networks) wins D&I Individual (Vendor / Distributor) award - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    George Lincoln (Palo Alto Networks) presents Graduate awards

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    George Lincoln (Palo Alto Networks) presents Graduate awards

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Samantha Yap (AsiaPac Technology) wins Graduate (Partner) award - with Shirin Robert (Channel Asia) and George Lincoln (Palo Alto Networks)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Samantha Yap (AsiaPac Technology) wins Graduate (Partner) award

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Samantha Yap (AsiaPac Technology) wins Graduate (Partner) award - with Shirin Robert (Channel Asia) and George Lincoln (Palo Alto Networks)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    George Lincoln (Palo Alto Networks) presents Graduate awards

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Ng Ying Ting (GIC) wins Graduate (Vendor / Distributor) award - with Shirin Robert (Channel Asia) and George Lincoln (Palo Alto Networks)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Ng Ying Ting (GIC) wins Graduate (Vendor / Distributor) award

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) presents Technical awards

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Nisha Sullia (Rackspace) wins Technical (Partner) award - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Nisha Sullia (Rackspace) wins Technical (Partner) award

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Nisha Sullia (Rackspace) wins Technical (Partner) award - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Sarada Karri (Salesforce) wins Technical (Vendor / Distributor) award. Award collected by Salesforce - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Sarada Karri (Salesforce) wins Technical (Vendor / Distributor) award

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Sarada Karri (Salesforce) wins Technical (Vendor / Distributor) award. Award collected by Salesforce - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Shirin Robert (Channel Asia) presents Rising Star awards

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Anjali Menon (AsiaPac Technology) wins Rising Star (Partner) award - with Shirin Robert (Channel Asia) and Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Anjali Menon (AsiaPac Technology) wins Rising Star (Partner) award

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Anjali Menon (AsiaPac Technology) wins Rising Star (Partner) award - with Shirin Robert (Channel Asia) and Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Stevie Walsh (Cloudera) wins Rising Star (Vendor) award. Award collected by Cloudera - with Shirin Robert (Channel Asia) and Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Stevie Walsh (Cloudera) wins Rising Star (Vendor) award. Award collected by Cloudera - with Shirin Robert (Channel Asia) and Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Shirin Robert (Channel Asia) presents Entrepreneur awards

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Abbie Yap (Rhipe) wins Entrepreneur award. Award collected by Rhipe - with Shirin Robert (Channel Asia) and Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Abbie Yap (Rhipe) wins Entrepreneur award. Award collected by Rhipe - with Shirin Robert (Channel Asia) and Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Ben Goodman (Okta) presents Innovation awards

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Ben Goodman (Okta) presents Innovation awards

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Tan Mui Cheng (Fujitsu) wins Innovation (Partner) award - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Ben Goodman (Okta)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Tan Mui Cheng (Fujitsu) wins Innovation (Partner) award

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Tan Mui Cheng (Fujitsu) wins Innovation (Partner) award - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Ben Goodman (Okta)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Ben Goodman (Okta) presents Innovation awards

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Kirsten Gilbertson (Amazon Web Services) wins Innovation (Vendor / Distributor) award - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Ben Goodman (Okta)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Kirsten Gilbertson (Amazon Web Services) wins Innovation (Vendor / Distributor) award

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Kirsten Gilbertson (Amazon Web Services) wins Innovation (Vendor / Distributor) award - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Ben Goodman (Okta)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    James Henderson (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Executive Panel - James Henderson (Channel Asia); Sunita Bottse (Lendlease); Miao Song (GLP); Sharon Ng (Ministry Family) and Kwong Yuk Wah (National University of Singapore)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Executive Panel - Sunita Bottse (Lendlease)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Executive Panel - Kwong Yuk Wah (National University of Singapore)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Executive Panel - Miao Song (GLP)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Executive Panel - Sharon Ng (Ministry Family)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Executive Panel - Miao Song (GLP)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Executive Panel - James Henderson (Channel Asia); Sunita Bottse (Lendlease); Miao Song (GLP); Sharon Ng (Ministry Family) and Kwong Yuk Wah (National University of Singapore)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Executive Panel - Kwong Yuk Wah (National University of Singapore)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Executive Panel - James Henderson (Channel Asia); Sunita Bottse (Lendlease); Miao Song (GLP); Sharon Ng (Ministry Family) and Kwong Yuk Wah (National University of Singapore)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    James Henderson (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) presents Shining Star awards

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Grace Yeow (Telstra) wins Shining Star (Singapore) award - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Grace Yeow (Telstra) wins Shining Star (Singapore) award - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Hong Mee Mee (HP) wins Shining Star (Malaysia) award - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Hong Mee Mee (HP) wins Shining Star (Malaysia) award - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Hong Mee Mee (HP) wins Shining Star (Malaysia) award - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Nia Irawati (Cisco) wins Shining Star (Indonesia) award. Award collected by Cisco - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Nia Irawati (Cisco) wins Shining Star (Indonesia) award. Award collected by Cisco - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Uraipan Wongsuwat (Hewlett Packard Enterprise) wins Shining Star (Thailand) award - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Uraipan Wongsuwat (Hewlett Packard Enterprise) wins Shining Star (Thailand) award - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Uraipan Wongsuwat (Hewlett Packard Enterprise) wins Shining Star (Thailand) award - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Fara Garzon (Westcon-Comstor) wins Shining Star (Philippines) award - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Fara Garzon (Westcon-Comstor) wins Shining Star (Philippines) award - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Fara Garzon (Westcon-Comstor) wins Shining Star (Philippines) award - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    James Henderson (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Tan Sok Leng (Veeam Software) wins Achievement (Vendor - Regional) award. Award collected by Veeam Software - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Tan Sok Leng (Veeam Software) wins Achievement (Vendor - Regional) award

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Tan Sok Leng (Veeam Software) wins Achievement (Vendor - Regional) award. Award collected by Veeam Software - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Catherine Lian (IBM) wins wins Achievement (Vendor - National) award - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Catherine Lian (IBM) wins Achievement (Vendor - National) award - with Cherry Yumul (Channel Asia) and Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Meet the winners

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

  • Credit: Channel Asia / The Digital Moments

    Women in ICT Awards 2022 - Executive Networking

Show Comments
 