Female leaders honoured at Channel Asia Women in ICT Awards in 2022

Channel Asia is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2022, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in Singapore. In total, 136 finalists (124 individuals and 12 companies) were honoured from a pool of over 200 nominations, spanning partner, start-up, vendor and distributor businesses. Following an intensive judging process -- selected by an executive panel of more than 50 industry judges -- 21 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to 10 highly commended acknowledgements. Photos by The Digital Moments.​