Bumper channel crowd kicks off Channel Asia Women in ICT Awards 2022

A record-breaking channel crowd came together to kick-start an expanded Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2022, honouring female excellence within the technology ecosystem following an industry-defining celebration in Singapore. Played out in front of more than 250 attendees at Shangri-La Singapore -- the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire ASEAN ecosystem came together under the Channel Asia roof to set the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment. Photos by The Digital Moments​.