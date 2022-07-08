Slideshow

Business leaders reconnect as After Hours returns in Singapore

​Leading business executives within the ASEAN ecosystem united under the Channel Asia roof for the first time in more than two years as After Hours returned to the market calendar in Singapore. Playing host to more than 50 business leaders – spanning partner, vendor and distributor organisations – the event offered the perfect environment to socialise, meet and greet and catch-up in a relaxed, no strings attached setting. While the local ecosystem is a tight-knit group, bounded together by strong relationships and common interests, uniting key executives can be a difficult task. Hence After Hours – launched pre-pandemic in response to market demand as the channel continues to go from strength to strength in Singapore and ASEAN.​ Photos by Tony Wong (Ohako Design).​