Channel Asia hosts industry leaders at inaugural Hall of Fame lunch

Channel Asia hosted the leading figures of influence within the technology industry across Southeast Asia, kick-starting 2021 with the inaugural Hall of Fame lunch in Singapore. Offering a forum to help drive market-leading initiatives and programs, this executive-level event played host to Hall of Fame inductees Tian Beng Ng; Francis Choo; Elson Chia; Eric Goh; Bill Chang and Mark Tan. Launched in 2019, Channel Asia Hall of Fame is designed to honour individuals who have demonstrated a long-term commitment to the technology landscape in ASEAN, recognising decades of service at partner, distributor and vendor organisations.