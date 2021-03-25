Slideshow

Channel Asia hosts industry leaders at inaugural Hall of Fame lunch

28 Photos James Henderson (Channel Asia)

Channel Asia hosted the leading figures of influence within the technology industry across Southeast Asia, kick-starting 2021 with the inaugural Hall of Fame lunch in Singapore. Offering a forum to help drive market-leading initiatives and programs, this executive-level event played host to Hall of Fame inductees Tian Beng Ng; Francis Choo; Elson Chia; Eric Goh; Bill Chang and Mark Tan. Launched in 2019, Channel Asia Hall of Fame is designed to honour individuals who have demonstrated a long-term commitment to the technology landscape in ASEAN, recognising decades of service at partner, distributor and vendor organisations.

  • Credit: Channel Asia

    Elson Chia (Fujitsu); Bill Chang (Singtel); James Henderson (Channel Asia); Tian Beng Ng (Dell Technologies); Eric Goh (Dell Technologies); Francis Choo (Ingram Micro) and Mark Tan (Tech Data)

  • Credit: Channel Asia

    Bill Chang (Singtel)

  • Credit: Channel Asia

    Tian Beng Ng (Dell Technologies)

  • Credit: Channel Asia

    Eric Goh (Dell Technologies)

  • Credit: Channel Asia

    Mark Tan (Tech Data)

  • Credit: Channel Asia

    Francis Choo (Ingram Micro)

  • Credit: Channel Asia

    Elson Chia (Fujitsu)

  • Credit: Channel Asia

    Channel Asia - Hall of Fame Lunch

  • Credit: Channel Asia

    Channel Asia - Hall of Fame Lunch

  • Credit: Channel Asia

    Francis Choo (Ingram Micro)

  • Credit: Channel Asia

    Tian Beng Ng (Dell Technologies)

  • Credit: Channel Asia

    Mark Tan (Tech Data)

  • Credit: Channel Asia

    Bill Chang (Singtel) and Tian Beng Ng (Dell Technologies)

  • Credit: Channel Asia

    Elson Chia (Fujitsu)

  • Credit: Channel Asia

    Elson Chia (Fujitsu); Eric Goh (Dell Technologies) and Bill Chang (Singtel)

  • Credit: Channel Asia

    James Henderson (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia

    Channel Asia - Hall of Fame Lunch

  • Credit: Channel Asia

    Channel Asia - Hall of Fame Lunch

  • Credit: Channel Asia

    Elson Chia (Fujitsu) and Eric Goh (Dell Technologies)

  • Credit: Channel Asia

    Eric Goh (Dell Technologies) and Bill Chang (Singtel)

  • Credit: Channel Asia

    Tian Beng Ng (Dell Technologies)

  • Credit: Channel Asia

    Francis Choo (Ingram Micro)

  • Credit: Channel Asia

    Eric Goh (Dell Technologies); Bill Chang (Singtel) and Tian Beng Ng (Dell Technologies)

  • Credit: Channel Asia

    Channel Asia - Hall of Fame Lunch

  • Credit: Channel Asia

    Eric Goh (Dell Technologies) and Bill Chang (Singtel)

  • Credit: Channel Asia

    Elson Chia (Fujitsu) and Eric Goh (Dell Technologies)

  • Credit: Channel Asia

    Francis Choo (Ingram Micro) and James Henderson (Channel Asia)

  • Credit: Channel Asia

    Channel Asia - Hall of Fame Lunch

Show Comments
 