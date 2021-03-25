Slideshow
Channel Asia hosts industry leaders at inaugural Hall of Fame lunch
Channel Asia hosted the leading figures of influence within the technology industry across Southeast Asia, kick-starting 2021 with the inaugural Hall of Fame lunch in Singapore. Offering a forum to help drive market-leading initiatives and programs, this executive-level event played host to Hall of Fame inductees Tian Beng Ng; Francis Choo; Elson Chia; Eric Goh; Bill Chang and Mark Tan. Launched in 2019, Channel Asia Hall of Fame is designed to honour individuals who have demonstrated a long-term commitment to the technology landscape in ASEAN, recognising decades of service at partner, distributor and vendor organisations.
Elson Chia (Fujitsu); Bill Chang (Singtel); James Henderson (Channel Asia); Tian Beng Ng (Dell Technologies); Eric Goh (Dell Technologies); Francis Choo (Ingram Micro) and Mark Tan (Tech Data)
