Charting Customer Success for the Aviation Industry with SolarWinds

Bob Goh, Senior Director of Customer Success, Support, and Services at SolarWinds APJ Credit: SolarWinds

The foundation of excellent IT services extends beyond innovative and disruptive technologies. Long-term success hinges on effective technology management and maintenance, given that even with rapid advancements, no product or solution can guarantee 100% uptime. IT issues arising from integrations, upgrades, or migrations are inevitable, underscoring the importance of customer support.

Many get confused between product evaluation and customer success motion. In reality, they are distinct roles. Product evaluation enhances the pre-purchase experience by addressing queries and helping customers make purchase decisions. In contrast, customer success comes into play post-sales and integration of solutions where customers seek expert assistance with deployment, onboarding, integration, support, or break-fix troubleshooting.

Depending on the product lifespan, essentiality, and usage frequency, the vendor-customer support play could turn into a long-term strategic partnership, where proficient customer success plays a major part in delivering overall product satisfaction, facilitates upselling, cross-selling, and enhances customer retention and lifetime value (the net profit generated from a customer through their entire relationship with the company). The opposite is also true when disappointing support services eventually drive customers away and impede business growth.

Taking off with premium support services

As an award-winning, low-cost airline operating within the Asia-Pacific region, this aviation client of SolarWinds encountered multiple issues arising from recurring server downtime when it attempted to streamline its monitoring systems. Stable, secure, and concurrent data sync among its numerous file servers is crucial, and any delay could lead to significant repercussions for its flight operations.

After procuring SolarWinds solutions, the airline added SolarWinds Premium Support Level 3 (PSL3), the highest customer support service level provided by SolarWinds, that includes:

A dedicated escalation manager and Customer Success Engineer (CSE) for personalized assistance and assurance.

and Customer Success Engineer (CSE) for personalized assistance and assurance. Rapid technical support response in 30 - 60 minutes for technical support requests, backed by round-the-clock access to the advanced support team.

in 30 - 60 minutes for technical support requests, backed by round-the-clock access to the advanced support team. Comprehensive reviews and preventive assistance in the form of multiple, joint technical and business reviews annually, along with invaluable maintenance window and upgrade assistance.

in the form of multiple, joint technical and business reviews annually, along with invaluable maintenance window and upgrade assistance. Proactive engagement to identify potential hazards and vulnerabilities with periodic expert-driven health checks, ensuring pre-emptive actions are taken.

Case in point ─ the airline’s operational team received a notification that one of their mission-critical application servers was unreachable due to the crash of their storage LAN. While the server was restored, the team encountered difficulties reactivating their SolarWinds application. A case was logged by the airline, and a SolarWinds premium support engineer reached out within 30 minutes, kickstarting a remote session to assess the situation. The dedicated escalation manager was notified, provided regular updates to our customer, and ensure the continuity of the service was successfully resumed and operational.

The day after resolving the incident, the SolarWinds premium support team followed up with a technical health check and architecture design review. Recommendations on how to optimize the SolarWinds solution platform and enhance the overall system recovery plan were also presented to the airline for onward enhancements.

“Besides having in place effective observability technology, in the realm of IT complexity, having a proactive team and ready support goes a long way,” commented the airline’s IT operations manager. “We are pleased with the SolarWinds premium support services as their quick response and dedicated expertise have helped us remediate issues, mitigate potential system crises, and evade financial and reputation losses.”

For the commercial aviation sector, efficient and effective service delivery is often a given. The subscription to premium support services has evidently boosted the airline’s operational efficiency and facilitated seamless flight experiences for their passengers.

Customized to needs and focused on delivering excellence

Recognizing the diverse needs of its clientele, SolarWinds offers three distinct levels of support services. Each customer's specific requirements and circumstances are meticulously evaluated on a case-by-case basis before the most appropriate support level is recommended. Business expectations, service level agreement (SLA) requirements, language support, security clearance support, and after-hours assistance are all evaluation factors to consider.

“Investing in the right IT tools and securing top-notch support services from a trusted vendor is of paramount importance for businesses in the mission-critical and time-sensitive industries such as aerospace, banking, e-commerce, healthcare, and government services, where any incremental minute of IT downtime could translate into substantial monetary and reputation loss,” explained Bob Goh, senior director of customer success, support, and services at SolarWinds APJ.

Under Goh’s leadership, the SolarWinds customer success team acknowledges that their interactions with customers go beyond mere transactions, focusing on fostering empathy and providing proactive support whenever and wherever needed.

"We see value in building strong customer relationships and delivering an exceptional customer experience, and that’s the driving ethos of SolarWinds,” emphasized Goh.

Legal Disclaimer: This document is provided for informational purposes only. Information and views expressed in this document may change and/or may not be applicable to you. SolarWinds makes no warranty, express or implied, or assumes any legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or usefulness of any information contained herein.