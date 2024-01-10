How Dell Technologies Partner Program’s RISE Supports Authorized Partner Profitability

Credit: 94231993 © Imtmphoto | Dreamstime.com

The rapid pace of digitalization is not only changing the way businesses operate but also the expectations customers have from their service providers. This in turn means that partners need different levels of support from their vendors so as to refocus on delivering exceptional outcomes to their customers.

Among the challenges faced by partners and distributors, two stand out prominently. Firstly, customers need a broader range of products and services than ever, as they look to embrace the opportunities that digitalization presents them. This creates complexity, and partners are increasingly looking to vendors for support in helping their customers overcome that challenge. One of the most effective ways of addressing complexity would be through having an end-to-end solution from a single vendor; yet very few vendors have that kind of portfolio structured in a way that makes sense for a partner to adopt it.







Secondly, disruptions in supply chains, exacerbated by global events, are making it difficult for businesses to operate efficiently and meet customer expectations. Partners are looking for those with a global reach and stable approach to the channel to solve this challenge.

RISE: Designed to Increase Your Profit Potential and Partner Growth



To help its Dell Technologies Partner Program Authorized partners address these challenges, Dell Technologies launched RISE: a new incentive program for select product offerings that works alongside other rewards platforms (such as MyRewards), and is designed to enable those partners to maximize their profitability and rewards as they grow their business with Dell Technologies.

These rewards are substantial for partners that invest deeply in the company. These in turn can be used to purchase eligible products from participating distributors.

In addition to the basic incentives, the RISE program also offers special promotions and bonuses from time to time. To make tracking performance and rewards easier for partners, the program provides performance updates via an online dashboard in the RISE platform.

The Benefits Of A Good Incentives Program

A well-structured incentives program like Dell Technologies Partner Program RISE not only provides financial benefits but also highlights the genuine partnership and collaboration approach that Dell Technologies brings to market. The company understands that in uncertain times the healthiest channel is one where there’s a win-win situation, with both the vendor and partner benefitting from each other’s success. The RISE program is structured in such a way that channel partners benefit from bringing holistic solutions to their customers.

Because Dell Technologies' portfolio is so broad and can provide one of the industry’s broadest portfolio to support a customer’s end to end needs, the incentives program helps channel partners focus their go-to-market on Dell Technologies solutions. This has significant benefits for both them and their customers.

The three key benefits that Authorized partners derive from RISE include:

A meaningful reward structure for partners: Rather than earn small and inconsequential rewards from many partner programs, partners can now benefit from a quarterly and more substantial reward that, in turn, delivers a greater impact on their business.

Progressive Rewards: The RISE program offers progressive rewards. As Authorized partners increase their revenue performance with Dell, they move up through different groups, each offering progressively higher reward levels. In addition to the RISE dollar rewards, partners can benefit from additional bonus payments. This structure incentivises continuous growth and engagement with Dell Technologies.





Collaborative Engagement: The RISE program offers predictable engagement with access to partner-inspired tools and resources, including sales tools, benefit tracking, and demand generation programs to build the pipeline and accelerate time to market. This collaborative engagement helps Authorized partners build deep relationships with many of the industry’s leading technology, service, and consultancy partners.

This program is still in its early stages, with more products to be added to it over time, deepening its value to the partner further.

In short, the Dell Technologies Partner Program RISE is a comprehensive solution that has been structured to reward partners based on their needs and priorities today. As we navigate through these challenging times, programs like RISE are more important than ever in structuring healthy, collaborative, transparent, and accountable relationships between vendors and their partners, and that ultimately results in success for everyone.