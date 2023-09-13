SolarWinds Channel Partner Program: A Commitment to Partners’ Success

Credit: Solarwinds

Organizations everywhere and in every industry face increasingly challenging digital transformations.



According to IDC, digital transformation and cloud adoption have accelerated significantly in the past two years. By 2027, IDC predicts 70 percent of organizations will have invested in specialized cloud-based performance-intensive computing environments to gain agility, scale, and faster business insights. However, according to Deloitte’s Technology Trends 2023 report, enterprises feel overwhelmed by the multitude of clouds they are using.

With these challenges, it is increasingly important for channel partners of all software suppliers to have the competencies and vendor support to provide the end-to-end solutions organizations need and the ability to meet the unique requirements of different industry sectors. This means software suppliers must ensure they can deliver optimal support to their channel partners to enable them to provide the best possible service to their end customers.

To this end, SolarWinds launched its Transform Partner Program in October 2022. It unified multiple partner engagement models into a single worldwide partner program framework, providing focus and differentiation for the most invested and productive partners and a roadmap for their success. It transforms the way SolarWinds partners with industry-leading technology distributors, value-added resellers (VARs), global system integrators (GSIs), managed service providers (MSPs), and cloud partners.

Bharat Bedi, head of sales APJ at SolarWinds, says Transform represents the formal commitment SolarWinds makes to supporting its partners. “Our success at SolarWinds is built on our partners’ success, which, in turn, is built on the success of those partners’ end customers.

“The SolarWinds® Transform Partner Program creates greater opportunities for shared growth by making it simpler for partners to offer customers world-class technology solutions via the SolarWinds® Platform. It provides comprehensive full-stack observability powered by AIOps, database, service management, security, and automation capabilities, to help end customers’ organizations gain a holistic and unified view of their entire application stacks from service to infrastructure.”

Since the introduction of Transform, SolarWinds has associated and congregated partners to align them with verticals such as commercial mid-market, enterprise, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) customers. This segmentation enables SolarWinds to collaborate more effectively with partners and better support them in expanding their market share.

SolarWinds is already building on the success of Transform with enhancements designed to accelerate growth and drive revenue for partners. These include increased benefits, a new go-to-market approach, new revenue pools, cloud marketplaces, and more.

Partners now have a more straightforward way to move up the tiers and gain access to better revenue opportunities and benefits. The program now also includes more opportunities for partners, increased flexibility in how partners can achieve their targets, and additional specialization options and benefits for database and ITSM products.

Partner feedback was critical to the design of Transform and has been largely positive: partners say it is helping them grow their businesses.

The SolarWinds Transform Partner Program provides incentives and support to various categories of partners, including distributors, value-added resellers (VARs), global system integrators (GSIs), and managed service providers (MSPs), working closely with them on different strategies for success.

It offers multiple paths to success, allowing all types of partners to focus on the strategic IT priorities best aligned with their businesses.

“Whether you’re just beginning and building new practice areas or have validated capabilities to deliver the greatest customer value, the SolarWinds Transform Partner Program offers opportunities to build a profitable business with us,” Bedi says.

