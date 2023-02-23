What do you do when cybersecurity has become too complex to do on your own?

Credit: 128332002 © Pop Nukoonrat | Dreamstime.com

Today’s threat landscape is too difficult, too complex, and changes too quickly for the vast majority of organisations to effectively manage cybersecurity on their own. Therefore, it probably comes as no surprise that Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is one of the hottest, fastest-growing areas within cybersecurity.

For most organisations, the complexity and expense associated with recruiting, training and retaining a skilled team of security operations analysts in-house is close to impossible. Additionally, attempting to stand up a complete security operations center (SOC) and associated threat feeds, makes rolling out your own 24/7 threat detection and response capability unattainable for all but very large organisations.

Filling the gap with cybersecurity as a service

With many organisations turning to cybersecurity as a service to protect their businesses, there is ample scope for the channel to fill this need. Sophos MDR is the easiest way to step up into delivering cybersecurity as a service (CaaS) and to set up a successful cybersecurity practice.

Meet your customers where they are without enforcing a rip and replace – Sophos is the first and only provider able to integrate at scale third-party (non-Sophos) telemetry, native (Sophos) telemetry, or any combination of the two. The beauty lies in the way this data integrates to allow meaningful analysis and insights that would otherwise not be possible standalone.

Signals from across the customer environment are automatically consolidated, correlated and prioritised with insights from the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem and the Sophos X-Ops threat intelligence unit to accelerate threat detection, investigation and response and deliver superior cybersecurity outcomes.

Choosing a CaaS partner is a numbers game

Sophos MDR is currently protecting more than 15,000 organisations around the globe and this number is growing quickly. Not only is Sophos MDR a trusted service, it is also highly rated amongst customers, scoring well in many independent reviews:

Sophos is the highest rated and most reviewed MDR solution on Gartner® Peer Insights™ with a 4.8/5 rating across 271 reviews as on 20 December 2022, and 97% of customers say they would recommend us*

G2 has recently named Sophos the top overall MDR solution in their Winter 2023 Report (Q4’2022), rating us above ten other providers

Check out our hundreds of independent, verified reviews to hear what our customers say about Sophos MDR.

Another important metric to consider when evaluating MDR services is the number of people behind the protection. You need sufficient breadth of coverage to ensure seamless 24/7 support as well as the depth of expertise to optimize each stage of the detection and response process.

Sophos MDR has more than 500 cyberthreat specialists working around the clock to protect customers from sophisticated attacks. Threat detection and response experts working in six SOCs across Australia, India, the UK and Ireland, and North America are supported by an extensive and closely-knit team of dedicated malware, threat intelligence, data engineering, data science, threat hunting, adversary tracking and incident response specialists.

Superior threat expertise, response times, industry-specific knowledge, real-time threat intelligence, customer ratings, and SOC specialists all ensure that Sophos MDR customers enjoy the best possible cybersecurity outcomes, enabling them to focus on what’s important to their business.

The MDR market is set for massive growth. To become a part of this huge opportunity, sharpen your managed detection and response expertise and check out the partner resources to maximize your sales success on the Sophos Partner Portal. Sophos not only provides is partners with the training to deliver MDR, but also offers promotional resources to drive MDR interest and engagement with customers.

________________________

*Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.