How you can help keep your customers safe from cybercrime

High-profile cyberattacks and data breaches serve as a timely reminder to businesses of all shapes and sizes that being hit by a cyberattack is not a case of if but when.

Customers are becoming increasingly aware of the risks of their sensitive data being stolen, exposed, sold and exploited on the dark web. This new awareness is focusing a spotlight on businesses’ cybersecurity practices as customers want to know what businesses are doing to protect them.

While it would be tempting for business owners to buy software as a seemingly quick fix for this problem, the reality is that technology solutions alone cannot prevent every cyberattack. Stopping the most advanced attacks requires human-led threat hunting, investigation, and response. This is where managed detection and response (MDR) services make a difference.

Sophos MDR is a fully managed, 24/7 service delivered by experts who specialise in detecting and responding to cyberattacks that technology solutions alone cannot prevent. And, as the threat landscape is now too complex and changes too quickly for anything other than an MDR service that has multi-vendor security capabilities to successful defend against attacks.

While many organisations will turn to their most trusted channel organisation for help protecting their business, many channel organisations don’t have security operations centers (SOCs) or the expertise themselves to provide the support required.

The good news is Sophos MDR is available to Sophos’ global channel of reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs). Sophos MDR provides a tremendous opportunity for partners to grow their businesses without risky and extensive investment in developing proprietary or hybrid tools and expertise that is hard to attract, train, and retain.

Sophos is committed to MSPs and managed security service providers (MSSPs) and supporting their efforts to build and differentiate their businesses in the local market. With Sophos MDR, partners can increase their breadth of security offerings, preserve best-in-industry margins and exceed customer expectations. Sophos enables partners to start or expand their MSP services by providing partners with the tools, training and service offerings to do so.

Sophos MDR is also customisable with different service tiers and threat response options to meet the unique and evolving needs of partners. Even MSSPs that already provide MDR services will find Sophos MDR effective because they can outsource a piece to Sophos, and this could be more cost-effective and faster to implement. For example, Sophos MDR can augment an internal team to cover second and third shifts that are notoriously difficult to recruit, train and retain security talent.

By expanding your offerings to include Sophos MDR, you can deliver unparalleled cybersecurity outcomes to all your customers – lower total cost of ownership, better protection, improved productivity, and customer satisfaction. Without adding any headcount, your clients’ networks are protected by an elite team of threat hunters.