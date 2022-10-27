Super-Charging Digital Transformation And Delivering Superior Customer Outcomes Through Better Identification Technology

Credit: 215266548 © Thapana Onpalai | Dreamstime

Indonesia has experienced an explosion of demand for digital services in recent years. With mobile penetration reaching 72 per cent and Internet reach also growing to 72 per cent, the nation is well-set to embrace the opportunity presented by digital.

Indeed, Indonesia has been recognised as one of the “most digitally-connected societies in Southeast Asia,” and this is opening the doors for innovation and disruption.

Such investments are also expected to assist in driving equality across the nation. For example, there were 21 million new digital consumers added across Indonesia throughout the pandemic. This included, for the first time in many cases, populations within non-metropolitan areas. Given that one in three Indonesians are considered “unbanked,” and this disproportionately affects those outside of the cities, digital presents the greatest opportunity to better integrate the entire society.

However, to bring Indonesians into digital finance and other areas of digital transformation, organisations need to work to build trust. This was the subject of the discussion in a recent exclusive interview between TOTM Technologies, Incode, and Foundry.



