Accenture, Avanade and Microsoft advance innovation agenda

COVID-19 has had a dramatic impact on the way individuals work, live and learn, while standing tall as a sizeable force for change for many organisations in Singapore.

“It’s been one of the most important catalysts for change, ever,” observed Bhavya Kapoor, managing director of Southeast Asia at Avanade.

At the start of the pandemic, Accenture, Avanade and Microsoft mobilised teams to help customers maintain business continuity and deliver critical services to citizens. Fast forward to a post-pandemic world and reliance on partner expertise is heightening as organisations seek to maximise the potential of hybrid work, cloud migration and new digital business models.

“Organisations are looking to us to help them overcome challenges such as the shift to hybrid work and remote working,” Kapoor said. “This includes how to create a secure environment that enables better collaboration, higher productivity, enhanced learning experiences and employee wellbeing – as well as how to think differently about their customer and employee experiences.”

Customers continue to also seek guidance specific to accelerating the move of operations to the cloud, alongside securing corporate infrastructures.

“In addition to cost optimisation, they’re looking to protect their core infrastructure and operations by making sure they are scalable and flexible enough for the future,” Kapoor added. “Customers are also building more resilient supply chains and exploring new digital business models.

“They are prioritising technology investments that enable them to respond to changes that affect their portfolio of products and services so they can minimise future disruptions and better anticipate how their offerings will evolve in the near and longer-term.”

According to Deepak Iyer – managing director of Microsoft Business Group (AMBG) across Southeast Asia at Accenture – the global pandemic demands that organisations make “rapid and highly informed” decisions to protect citizens, employees and customers.

“Now as organisations reset and renew for the future, one of our key business priorities is to ensure we continue to stay agile and innovative – enabling us to help our clients solve complex problems that are specific to their industries, realise positive outcomes faster, as well as adapt quickly to changing market forces and fast-evolving customer needs,” Iyer said.

Delivering innovative solutions

With Accenture’s business and industry insights and Avanade’s deep Microsoft skills and innovation, both companies form the world’s largest community of Microsoft skilled professionals that bring “unmatched experience, scale, capability and expertise” to build a “resilient and digitally inclusive” Singapore.

“Our partnership has various unique ingredients that enable us to execute at a scale and pace which is superior in the marketplace,” Iyer noted.

Such an approach allows an “end-to-end approach” to digital transformation designed to help customers get the best from the Microsoft technology ecosystem.

“We provide the best technology experience and capabilities with a focus on delivering state-of-the-art solutions and deep expertise across all of Microsoft horizontal solution areas that include applications and infrastructure, modern workplace, data and AI, business applications, security, and sustainability,” Iyer added.

“This also includes specialised industry solutions to help our clients realise holistic and tangible business value from a financial, experience, and sustainability perspective.”

Combined, Accenture, Avanade and Microsoft have been bringing the best of three companies together for more than 20 years to drive “large-scale and complex” digital transformation for organisations across industries in Singapore.

“The Accenture-Avanade-Microsoft partnership is like no other in the market,” Kapoor said. “Our shared commitment to our clients and the entire Microsoft ecosystem, the joint value we bring together to our clients, and the positive impact we make together on the whole of Singapore.”

Together, Accenture and Avanade have delivered more than 35,000 Microsoft projects for more than 12,000 clients in over 20 industries around the world. This is in addition to being named Microsoft Alliance Partner of the Year 16 times, more than any other partner.

More recently and closer to home, the businesses were recognised as leaders in five categories, including Singapore Country Partner of the Year, Financial Services, Public Sector, Enterprise Segment and Asia Pacific Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year.

In looking ahead, a key priority for Accenture and Avanade is to drive sustainable change and contribute towards a resilient and digitally inclusive Singapore through the Microsoft partnership.

“Together, we continue to build skills for the future, create a more diverse and inclusive workforce, and provide equal access to opportunities so everyone can harness the benefits and possibilities of what technology has to offer,” Iyer added.

