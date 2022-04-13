The channel is essential to South-East Asia capitalising on the opportunity for digital transformation

Credit: 181227451 © Putilich | Dreamstime

Digital transformation strategies are “exploding” across South-East Asia and enterprises of all sizes are embracing the opportunities. While, initially, these transformation strategies were seen as a way to handle the disruption of the past two years, now companies are looking forward, and viewing transformation as an opportunity for competitive differentiation.

This is the first of three articles that will highlight how Telstra, in collaboration with other leading enterprises across Asia-Pacific, is assisting partners and their customers in achieving the potential of digital transformation.

Deloitte data shows that 69 per cent of companies significantly accelerated transformation activities through the pandemic, while more than two thirds have a high level of confidence for what will come next. The underlying reasons for that confidence stem from companies realising that, in driving transformation, they’re also creating working environments that are primed for differentiation.

According to Prophet, three key factors that are driving the ongoing transformation within organisations across South-East Asia include:

Regional optimism: While much of the rest of the world are becoming more risk-averse, companies across the South-East Asia region are optimistic about the future and prepared to accelerate transformation even further.

More senior executives are on-board in APAC compared with elsewhere: More than double the number of board of directors are taking ownership of transformation strategy across South-East Asia in comparison to the rest of the world (14 per cent vs. six per cent). Furthermore, CEOs are more likely to be the primary drivers of transformation (30 per cent across APAC vs 25 per cent for the rest of the world), highlighting that transformation is a priority at the very upper echelons of companies.

Companies are looking for exponential growth: With South-East Asia being one of the fastest growing regions in the world, digital transformation is being seen as an opportunity for efficient market expansion and rapid customer acquisition.

However, for all the positivity, enterprises across the region need partners to deliver these solutions. As the Deloitte data also shows, 61 per cent of organisations expect to form new partnerships and alliances as they press on with their new digital strategies.

Finding the right partner

Telstra has developed a robust Telstra Channels business to support partners in defining, driving and delivering digital transformation opportunities with their customers. “In an increasingly complex and crowded marketplace, it is challenging for channel partners to navigate the wide range of possible solutions in the market. Telstra can help to ease this complexity by providing a one-stop-shop service,” Telstra Regional Head of Indirect Channels, Johnny Tan, said.



This service manifests as a wide range of technology products and services that are provided over Telstra’s extensive cable system network, which delivers both telecommunications and technology providers solutions, as well as services from over-the-top providers, such as Amazon and Microsoft cloud services. For the channel partner, delivering such holistic services comes with the benefit that Telstra Indirect Channels will pay the partner an agreed-upon and transparent commission, providing peace of mind and a reliable revenue stream back into the business.

What channel partners should look for in a telco

Telecommunications services can underpin a successful transformation strategy by supporting a broad range of transformation activities, including providing the foundations for cloud services, enabling agile work practices, and facilitating edge deployments.

Organisations that are unable to find the right telecommunications provider will encounter a number of inhibitors in meeting their transformation objectives, including:

Cumbersome and complex lengthy processes that are confusing to navigate

Lack of accountability and delay in follow up, one way engagement only

Inconsistent customer service standard

As a Channel Partner, Telstra works particularly hard to assist businesses in overcoming these challenges. “Through our range of industry-leading connectivity solutions, integrated partner offerings and technical expertise, we are your integrated specialists in businesses transformation,” Tan said. “With over 75 years of experience in delivering telecommunications solutions, we have developed robust go-to-market strategies that benefit our customers and partners alike.”

Furthermore, Telstra’s strategic alignment with the leading technology partners that are central to transformation activity, such as Cisco, Equinix, Genesys, Microsoft and VMware, provides partners with additional assurances that they will be able to meet customer demand with best-of-breed technology.

Transformation will continue to occupy the forefront of IT spending across South-East Asia, as enterprises look to accelerate their growth and fully embrace the digital opportunities opening to them. Enterprises will look to channel partners to execute on DX strategy, and for those partners, to offer holistic end-to-end solutions, built from best-in-breed technologies and supported by a robust and proven network.

