The Most Effective Response To The Exponential Rise In Sophisticated Ransomware Is Partner-Driven Data Resilience

The channel are the ones with the skills and capability to tackle data resilience

The appeal of a multi-cloud approach to IT is clear – it allows organisations to scale rapidly as needed, while also managing costs and, in theory, improving the security of data and applications by allowing sensitive workloads to be kept in private cloud environments. Virtually every business that has enabled remote working in the past two years, or that is looking for competitive advantage moving forward is embracing cloud.

The problem that they face is that the frequency of attacks is lifting considerably, and that those attacks are becoming more sophisticated. Gartner has even gone as far to say that by 2025 cyber attackers will have found ways to weaponise operational technology environments to harm humans.

At the same time there’s the sense that many businesses over-estimate just how prepared they are for that accelerating sophistication. There is a global IT security skills shortage that is impacting on every market across APAC, and a multi-cloud IT environment is a reasonably new approach to computing. Putting those two things together means that many IT teams need to bring in additional skills (or develop them internally) before their teams could be considered experts. Research conducted by ESG for Dell Technologies found that IT staff skill sets are the single top challenge in data protection for VM environments – just imagine the extent of that challenge for more “new frontier” when layered on multi-cloud environments.

This is all an opportunity for the partner to have a detailed conversation with their customers, Dell Technologies Channels Leader, Alwyn David, said. “A knowledgeable partner will be able to guide the conversation in a way cements their role as a trusted advisor, because there’s a lot that can be done to modernise data resilience in the era of the cloud that a lot haven’t thought about yet. Simply asking the CIO if they have considered putting the data into a remote environment and taking it offline as a solution to data resilience is something that, in the cloud era, many haven’t considered. However, once it is offline, the question then becomes how you automate that connection back to the environment for syncing and recovery? And how do you harden your backup environment, your data protection environment, build in multi factor authentication, add zero trust security, and so on? There are layers of engagement that the channel partner can have with their customers, and so much of it will position them as the thought leaders.”

With IT security talent being in such limited supply, enterprise CIOs are leaning on partners to have these conversations and architect these kinds of data resilience strategies.