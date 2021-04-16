Driving the new wave of digital transformation to meet customer demands by 2022

Asia-Pacific is leading the digital transformation agenda across the globe, and this is placing businesses across the region in a position of great competitive advantage. How to capitalise on this opportunity was the key discussion point in a conversation between Christanto Suryadarma, Senior Director & GM HPE APAC Channel, Sjafril Effendi, President Director, MII Indonesia, and James Henderson, Editorial Director of Channel Asia in an exclusive video interview for Channel Asia.

“Research indicates that digital businesses can reap higher revenues compared to their non-digital counterparts,” Suryadarma said in the interview. “This presents tremendous potential for our partner ecosystem to be the trusted advisor for our joint customers.”

Indeed, the drive towards digitisation of businesses via digital transformation is going to happen with incredible rapidity. KPMG predicts that by 2022 – just one year from now – 80 per cent of revenue growth will come from digital offerings and operations. Companies want to be on the transformation curve now, and they are turning to partners to help them make those moves.

“In the last four years, we have transformed our company from a systems integrator to a digital solutions provider to stay relevant to the evolving customer needs around digital transformation,” Effendi said in the interview. “Customers want results, and so there is a need to provide an always-on, secure and reliable digitized experience. We are partnering with HPE Pointnext Services along this journey from pre-sales to installation to post-sales support and delivering an outcome focused experience to our customers.”

Watch the exclusive interview between Channel Asia, HPE and MII here.

As one of the most experienced IT vendors in the Asia Pacific region, HPE has, over many years, refined a partnering philosophy that has proven to be mutually beneficial. As Suryadarma explains in the interview, the strategy to partnering is three-fold: it’s to Engage with channel partners, Enable them through training, certification and knowledge transfer, and then Excite them – and their customers – by leading the market and by offering leading incentives and rewards programs.

The IT industry needs to move rapidly if it is going to be able to deliver to the expectations of the customers in the years ahead. While the COVID-19 pandemic was highly disruptive – and continues to be so – it has also driven a decade’s worth of innovative thinking and business strategy, particularly with regards to the way that technology is leveraged, and the acceleration out of disruption is going to be dynamic on an unprecedented scale.

