BeyondTrust bolsters APAC presence with two regional sales leads

Sami Toivonen and Charlie Wood. Credit: BeyondTrust

Security software vendor BeyondTrust has reinforced its position in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region with two new appointments, bringing in Sami Toivonen for Australia and New Zealand and Charlie Wood for Southeast Asia.

In the role of A/NZ regional sales director, Toivonen will be responsible for planning the vendor’s sales growth in Australia and New Zealand. As for Wood, his position of Asia regional sales director tasks him with looking after sales growth in Southeast Asia.

Toivonen comes into the business after spending close to two years at Venafi, where he was a client director of APAC strategic accounts. Additionally, he also spent time at SecureAth, Kordia Solutions and McAfee, among others.

Meanwhile, Wood was promoted to his role after spending more than three years as a regional sales manager for A/NZ and has worked at BeyondTrust for five years. Prior to this, he worked at Avecto.

“Both Sami Toivonen and Charlie Wood are dynamic sales leaders with deep knowledge of the identity space and in creating winning relationships with customers and partners,” said Nick Turnbull, senior VP for APAC at BeyondTrust.

“We are committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience and we’re excited to add the combination of their skills and experience to provide customers with unmatched visibility and control against ongoing cyber threats.

“As the Australia, New Zealand and Asia regions continue to take on an increased significance for our global business, we’ll continue to accelerate our growth trajectory driven by strong revenue growth, product expansion and industry and partner recognition. We’re excited for the year ahead as we continue to help our customers solve their identity security challenges.”