NetApp makes double hire in Sheraine Chua and Alwyn David

NetApp has hired Sheraine Chua as senior director for ASEAN and Alwyn David as the Malaysia country manager.

Chua comes into the role with more than 25 years of experience leading high-performance sales teams across the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions.

She will be tasked to spearhead the company’s go-to-market strategy and strengthen NetApp’s ecosystem in ASEAN.

Chua previously worked for Adobe, Seagate, Western Digital, Belkin and Packard Bell.

"Having this opportunity to drive NetApp's strategic growth in ASEAN is truly exhilarating,” Chua said.

“With NetApp’s robust portfolio in unified data storage, integrated data services, and CloudOps, I am committed to help businesses here navigate the evolving digital landscape and unlock the inherent value of their data.”

In his new role as Malaysia country manager, David will drive the company’s local strategy and growth, while helping organisations harness their data to drive innovation and create impactful business outcomes.

A software developer by training, David has amassed over three decades of experience in various leadership roles across technology firms, including Dell, Telekom Malaysia, EMC, IBM, SAP, and Microsoft. Prior to joining NetApp, he served as the head of sales for Maxis.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the business at a time when Malaysian organisations are increasingly recognising the importance of data-driven business models,” David said. “I look forward to empowering the local organisations and helping them unlock unprecedented business gains by building an intelligent data infrastructure.”

NetApp Asia Pacific SVP and GM Andrew Sotiropoulos said ASEAN is a highly diverse yet fast growing region.

“NetApp requires a holistic approach and strong leadership to better meet our customers’ ever-evolving needs and support our ecosystem in the region,” he said.

“With their deep expertise and background in the IT industry, I am confident that the addition of Sheraine and Alwyn to our leadership team will fortify NetApp’s position as the intelligent data infrastructure company across the ASEAN markets.”