Westcon-Comstor expands CrowdStrike partnership to SEA

Patrick Aronson (Westcon-Comstor). Credit: Supplied

Specialist distributor Westcon-Comstor has expanded its distribution agreement with cyber security vendor CrowdStrike in the Southeast Asian market.

The agreement covers Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand and will see Westcon-Comstor drive the adoption of CrowdStrike’s portfolio including its security information and event management (SIEM).

The agreement to expand into Asia-Pacific represents an extension of the partnership between the two companies following its deal in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, which started in early 2021.

Since then, Westcon-Comstor saw more than 500 new partners onboarded within the first two years, propelling its revenues from the partnership past the US$100 million barrier.

“We are excited to join forces with CrowdStrike to bring their innovative cybersecurity solutions to our partners in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand,” Westcon-Comstor CMO and APAC VP Patrick Aronson said.

“This partnership aligns with our commitment to provide our partners and customers with best-in-class technologies to address the ever-changing threat landscape and ensure the protection of digital assets.

“We’re particularly pleased that CrowdStrike’s AI-native Falcon XDR platform will now be readily available to organisations across the three countries through our extensive network of channel partners.”

Amid increasing demand for advanced threat protection across Southeast Asia as well as greater interest around next-gen SIEM solutions, the combination of Westcon-Comstor’s cybersecurity distribution expertise and CrowdStrike’s offerings will create new opportunities for channel partners across the three new markets.

“As we continue to expand our partner ecosystem regionally, it is critical for both CrowdStrike and our customers that we are aligned with a leading global distributor like Westcon-Comstor in this region to tap into their distribution expertise and channel reach,” CrowdStrike Asia channel director Girish Gargeshwari said.

“We look forward to growing our partnership with Westcon-Comstor into an even more strategic alliance.”