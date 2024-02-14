Palo Alto strikes specialised distie deal with TruVisor

Will take the Prisma Cloud platform to Southeast Asia (SEA) partners.

Cyber security vendor Palo Alto Networks has inked a specialised distribution deal with TruVisor for Prisma Cloud in Southeast Asia (SEA).

Prisma Cloud is a cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) designed to protect applications across any public, private, hybrid or multicloud environment.

It offers continuous visibility and threat prevention throughout the application lifecycle including zero-day threats and comprehensive Code to Cloud coverage. This spans code, infrastructure, workloads, data, networks, web applications and API security, making it the singular platform addressing security needs at every stage of a customer's cloud application journey.

“TruVisor's distribution agreement with Palo Alto Networks for Prisma Cloud addresses critical security concerns in code and cloud infrastructure,” TruVisor executive director Jonathan Juay said.

“This partnership exemplifies TruVisor's commitment to delivering comprehensive security solutions and fills a crucial gap in our cloud security domain offerings.

“As TruVisor fortifies its technology innovations in domains such as asset intelligence security; identity and security; data protection and management; digitalisation and automation, Prisma Cloud's comprehensive Code to Cloud intelligence becomes a cornerstone, ensuring clients benefit from robust security across every facet of their technological infrastructure.

“We believe this is an enormous opportunity in cloud security for our partners to expand their existing TAM and capture greater customer mindshare and wallet share.”

Palo Alto Networks ASEAN channel director Sujamto Prasetio said TruVisor was well placed to accelerate Prisma Cloud adoption amongst Southeast Asian organisations who want complete cloud security.

"Cloud adoption rates are on an upward trajectory as more businesses continue to embrace the cloud’s potential for digital transformation. However, complexity is everywhere in the cloud. More than ever enterprises need to “shift left” in their security approach, implementing security at the origin of the code development lifecycle,” Prasetio said.