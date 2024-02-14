ASEAN partners acknowledged at annual SonicWall awards

Credit: Photo 217228531 © Rafael Henrique | Dreamstime.com

Security vendor SonicWall has acknowledged its top partners around the world at its annual partner awards, with five recipients coming from ASEAN.

According to the vendor, the awards recognise partners that present “uncommon excellence on delivering cyber security solutions to their customers”.

The recipients were chosen by SonicWall from a pool of nominees that presented “tremendous performance, comprehensive expertise and unsurpassed service” over the last year.

Award recipients in the ASEAN region category included:

Distributor of the Year: MEC Networks Corporation

Partner of the Year: Titan Systems Integration

Enterprise Partner of the Year: Accent Micro Technologies Inc.

MSP Partner of the Year: Nanyang Tech Pte Ltd

Newcomer of the Year: Xcess Networks (M) Sdn. Bhd

Partner Sales Hero of the Year: Hesdi Triantono (PT Wahana)

"We are honoured to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of our partners and distributors in the Asia Pacific Japan region,” said Debasish Mukherjee, VP, regional sales for Asia Pacific Japan at SonicWall.

“Their relentless dedication to delivering top-notch cyber security solutions has been instrumental in safeguarding customers amidst a rapidly evolving threat landscape. The annual SonicWall Partner Awards reinforce our heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering commitment to excellence and securing organisations worldwide."