Balitower uses Nokia to enhance network

Indonesian telecommunications and network infrastructure provider Balitower will use Nokia’s IP routing solution to enhance capacity and improve operational efficiency.

This implementation aims to future-proof Balitower’s IP network and to ensure an enhanced customer experience for its subscribers.

Nokia’s routing solution will be deployed in Jakarta, Bali and Singapore, enabling Balitower to effectively meet the growing demand for network capacity in a sustainable manner.

Nokia’s solution includes the 7750 service router, Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), Carrier Grade Network Address Translation (CGNAT) and internet routers.

Nokia will also provide Network Services Platform (NSP) as well as deployment and care support to Balitower.

“Nokia’s IP solutions will help us significantly improve network cost economics while reducing operational complexities,” Balitower CEO Jap Owen Ronadhi said.

“At the same time, it will enable us to support evolving business needs for an extended period, positioning us favorably to seize emerging market opportunities. With a longstanding relationship with Nokia, we are excited to work with them on this crucial initiative.”

Nokia Asia Pacific vice president and head of IP business Kent Wong its routing solutions have been instrumental in enabling service providers worldwide to enhance network capacity.

“Furthermore, our focus on measuring customer experience spans across the entire service journey, aiming to assess their level of satisfaction or dissatisfaction. We are looking forward to collaborating with Balitower on the successful execution of this project,” Wong said.