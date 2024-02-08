Indosat sees strong growth across all business lines

Driven by an increased quality of consumer and enterprise customers and positive performance across all company business lines.

Vikram Sinha (Indosat) Credit: Indosat

Indosat Oorderoo Hutchison has recorded a total revenue of US$3.3 billion in 2023, a 10 per cent increase compared to the previous year while earnings before tax (EBITDA) grew 23 per cent to US$1.5 billion.

The telco said the total revenue growth was driven by an increased quality of consumer and enterprise customers and positive performance across all company business lines.

Cellular revenue grew by 8.7 per cent year-on-year due to increased data and interconnection revenue.

Meanwhile, multimedia, data communication, and internet (MIDI) revenue rose by 13 per cern year-on-year, supported by increased revenue from IT services and fixed Internet.

Furthermore, fixed telecommunications revenue also surged by 28.4 per cent driven by increased revenue from international calls and fixed networks.

"This strong financial and operational performance underscores Indosat's commitment to continuously drive the advancement in the telecommunications industry ecosystem in Indonesia,” Indosat Oorderoo Hutchison CEO and president director Vikram Sinha said.

“Sensitivity to market dynamics, technology-centric based service innovation, and integrity in operational excellence are keys to navigating business growth and contributing to value creation for our stakeholders."

During 2023, Indosat continued to deepen its relationship with its nearly one hundred million customers across both consumer brands, IM3 and Tri, leading to a 5.3 per cent increase in Mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) to US$2.3.

Journey from telco to ‘TechCo’

Indosat’s transformation strategy from telco to ‘TechCo’ achieved important milestones in 2023.

To improve service quality and expand connectivity in rural areas, Indosat increased the number of 4G BTS by 30.7 per cent year-on-year to 179,000 sites across Indonesia.

Indosat also completed the network integration at more than 46,000 sites in just one year using Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) technology.

Furthermore, the Company continues to engage in various strategic collaborations with global-scale partners, ranging from the launch of the innovation exhibition center, Indosat Marvelous Xperience (MX) Center, to strategic collaboration in managing high-tech data centers.

On the journey towards becoming a technology company, Indosat continues to develop fixed broadband internet services, including through the acquisition of MNC Play’s customer assets, to strengthen its position in the Home Broadband (HBB) market.

The Company recorded an increase in HBB customers to 336.9 thousand by the end of 2023.

Sinha emphasised Indosat's strategic role in initiating the growth of artificial intelligence (AI)-based data center infrastructure in Indonesia.

“With the adoption of the latest technology supported by collaboration with various parties based on the spirit of mutual cooperation, we will continue our infinite journey in realizing Indosat's grand goal of connecting and empowering all Indonesian society by accelerating the nation's digital transformation," Sinha said.