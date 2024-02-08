Nextgen brings Claroty to Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines

Wendy O’Keeffe (Nextgen) Credit: Nextgen

Nextgen Group Asia has added security specialist Claroty to its portfolio across Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Claroty’s platform includes xDome, Continuous Threat Detection (CTD), Secure Remote Access (SRA), and Edge technologies.

“Nextgen’s laser focus on cybersecurity, supporting cyber services and corresponding cyber partner ecosystem is a key step to help Claroty achieve our strategic growth in Southeast Asia,” Claroty APJ general manager Eddie Stefanescu said.

“We believe that Nextgen will expand our reach, particularly around recruiting new reseller partners and MSSPs into our Focus Partner Program.”

Nextgen EVP Asia Wendy O’Keeffe pointed out the past two years have seen a significant increase in relationships between IT security and CPS security solutions.

“For us, Claroty offers the broadest range of capabilities of any vendor in securing all cyber physical systems, including asset and network visibility, vulnerability and risk management, threat detection, and secure remote access,” O’Keeffe said.

Claroty Southeast Asia head of channel and alliances Raymond Ng said organisations in Southeast Asia have rapidly adopted a wide range of digital tools and technologies to fuel stronger growth in recent years.

“As a result, these complicated tech stacks call for specialised technology to increase cyber resiliency and combat the ever-evolving threat landscape,” Ng said. “We believe that Nextgen’s strong go-to-market capabilities will supplement our mission to secure all cyber physical systems in key markets - Singapore, Philippines, and Indonesia - across industrial, healthcare and commercial organisations.”