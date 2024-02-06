Dell Technologies enhances partner profit and adds new competencies

Shant Soghomonian (Dell) Credit: Supplied

Three new competencies, more profit opportunities and the inclusion of Partner ProServices are the new updates that partners can expect to see in Dell Technologies' latest partner program.

New incentives will provide “higher profit potential” as it moves to streamline the Dell APEX Infrastructure offerings into Storage+ and Server+ product categories.



With these updates, the full incentive-eligible Dell APEX portfolio now qualifies for base rebates and behavioral incentives, increasing profit potential and adding Dell APEX to partners’ acquisition toolkit, Dell Technologies chief partner officer Denise Millard said.

In addition, the Dell APEX Upfront incentive will continue to be available for partners who hold the Dell APEX Infrastructure competency.

Metal-tier partners who hold a Client+ competency and hit their client peripheral revenue gate are now eligible for a five times multiplier on the base rebate when selling Dell client peripherals, and two times the base rebate when selling Precision Workstation, Dell displays, docks and Latitude rugged laptops and tablets.

“We are also increasing the rebate for partners who attach Dell ProSupport Plus services when selling Client+ products,” Millard said.

In May 2023, Dell revealed Project Harmony, which is now Partner ProServices.

This is a professional services-focused delivery model where eligible partners integrate Dell services into their branded offerings, manage the entire customer engagement process and can leverage Dell expertise.

“We continue to expand the Partner ProServices offerings to enable our partners to meet the changing services requirements of their customers,” Millard said.

The Partner First Strategy for Storage, announced in August, made over 99 per cent of customers and prospective customers “partner first” for storage and quadrupled the number of accounts eligible for storage Partner of Record (PoR) status, Millard revealed.

“We’re seeing even greater collaboration between Dell sales team members and partners as a result,” she said. “We’ll build on our growth strategy by further incentivising new business acquisition, setting clear expectations and working hand in hand to deliver for our joint customers.”

Additionally, partners that invest in and hold the PowerFlex Design 2023 certification will be eligible for a stackable 4 per cent rebate kicker on new business and competitive swap incentive opportunities.

Dell is also expanding server PoR eligibility for New Business Incentive server accounts when partners sell more than $15,000 in server revenue to one of these NBI accounts.

New competencies

The new competencies include Data Science and AI; Edge Solutions; and Sustainability and ESG.

The new Data Science and AI competency and Edge Solutions competency will validate partners Dell expertise while the new Sustainability & ESG competency aims to address customer needs through sustainability training, enablement, tools, and resources.

Dell is also extending the 7 per cent rebate for recovery services to include storage, in addition to the existing rebate on Asset Recovery Services for client and server.

“Our 2024 Dell Technologies Partner Program has a consistent tiered program structure with even more focus on collaboration, acquisition and investment in critical growth areas to drive shared success,” Millard said.

According to Millard, partners contributed approximately 50 percent of Dell’s net revenue and more than 60 percent of all new and reactivated buyers.

“With this foundation of strong partnerships, we have an opportunity to further grow and modernise the core business in the year to come,” Millard said.

Dell Technologies A/NZ general manager of channel Shant Soghomonian said the changes to the program will help partners monetise the opportunities in the market.

“Dell has made a significant investment around our products and solutions in the AI space to enable partners to deliver solutions to their customers. Our Edge portfolio is a real differentiator and how we target each opportunity,” he said.

“I still see a massive opportunity with our partners around cloud - multi cloud and private cloud. Customers continue to invest in modernising their private cloud environments.

“We’re grateful to all our partners and the work they do. We’ve set the strategy to grow and modernise our core business; build new market opportunities; and strengthen collaboration and streamline the partner experience.”

Dicker Data Dell Group A/NZ senior business manager Amir Kalil pointed out the Partner First Strategy for Storage makes it easier to identify, win and grow storage opportunities.

“Dell has delivered on what partners have asked for; increased collaboration and predictability in the field, and the ability to deliver even greater value to our customers in the future,” Kalil said.

Sempre Technologies director Antony Bridle added the expansion of Partner of Record criteria for server drives and the additional collaboration with the Dell sales team, rewarded them for its investments in new business.