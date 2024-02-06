Former VMware exec Sarene Lee joins Palo Alto Networks

Cyber security vendor, Palo Alto Networks has hired former VMware Malaysia country manager, Sarene Lee as its new leader for the country.

The senior appointment is a strategic hire by Palo Alto Networks in Malaysia, to help accelerate the company’s next stage of growth and support the country’s digital economy.

Lee brings three decades of IT channel, sales and management experience to Palo Alto Networks and was most recently the country manager for VMware Malaysia. She has also held various leadership roles with IBM and Microsoft.

"Sarene is a proven leader in Malaysia. Her deep understanding of the local market will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and success in Malaysia,” Palo Alto Networks ASEAN regional VP Steven Scheurmann said.

“Our business in Malaysia has seen exceptional growth since we entered the market.

“The next challenge is finding ways to continue on this upward trajectory and we know that Sarene is the right person to drive that next stage of hypergrowth for our business in the market. We are beyond excited to have her on board to lead our Malaysia team.”

Lee will be responsible for building on Palo Alto Networks’ existing success in the country, overseeing strategic growth of the business, and fostering stronger channel alliances to bring value to the ecosystem and customers in the region.

“Our increased digital reliance today has opened us up to a host of threats of unprecedented levels. Organisations across industries need to double down on their cyber security transformation as adversaries continue to launch attacks that are larger in scale and more targeted,” Lee said.

“I look forward to working with Malaysian enterprises in setting the foundation for a secured digital future.”