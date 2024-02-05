Viettel upgrades network using Cisco to meet connectivity demands

New network architecture allows Viettel to take its networks from 100G to 400G and 800G capacities that are crucial in enabling complex, high-bandwidth applications.

Telecommunications company Viettel has expanded its relationship with Cisco to co-create a next-generation network infrastructure to drive emerging technology and innovation in Vietnam.

Building on its decade-long partnership with Cisco, Viettel has implemented the Cisco 8000 router series and the Cisco Crosswork Network Services Orchestrator (NSO) to deliver fast and reliable connectivity to businesses in Vietnam as they accelerate their digital transformation and leverage the potential of emerging technologies.

Over the past few years, Viettel has experienced immense traffic growth on its network from increased demand for mobile, fixed line, and television services.

As the largest mobile telecommunications service provider in the country, Viettel has had to transform its network infrastructure to provide next-generation connectivity to Vietnam’s increasingly digital society.

The new network architecture has allowed Viettel to take its networks from 100G to 400G and 800G capacities that are crucial in enabling complex, high-bandwidth applications.

This marks a major milestone, especially as businesses in Vietnam explore use cases with emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, 5G, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

According to Viettel, moving to the Cisco 8000 series routers has achieved a 70 per cent reduction in its TCO.

The Cisco Crosswork NSO has enhanced Viettel’s visibility of the network, enabling it to identify and resolve service issues.

The telco can also automate processes for customers in multi-vendor environments, accelerating its delivery of services like enterprise VPN networks, mobile and fixed services from days to a matter of minutes, enabling faster recovery of failed services from faulty code.

With sustainability becoming a top priority for Viettel and the Vietnamese government’s agenda, the innovations running on Cisco Silicon One have helped Viettel optimise its energy consumption and minimise its carbon footprint, in line with the country’s sustainability goals.

By deploying Silicon One, Viettel will reduce its hardware bulk by approximately 79 per cent, from approximately 1,450 kg to a more streamlined 300 kg. This also translates to a 70 per cent reduction in power consumption.

“Over the past decade, Viettel and Cisco have built a strategic partnership with a common vision to build the Internet of the future. As companies in Vietnam accelerate their digitisation journeys and explore opportunities with emerging technologies such as 5G and AI, they need a new future-state network that will enable them to fully leverage the potential of digitalisation,” Viettel senior network engineer Vu Chi Trung said.