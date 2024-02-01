Singtel's data centre unit and NVIDIA join forces for AI

This was unveiled at the launch of Singtel’s new data centre brand Nxera.

Bill Chang (Singtel) Credit: Singtel

Singtel has debuted its initiative to advance AI development in Singapore and the region, tying up with global and local ecosystem partners across AI, renewable energy, sustainable technologies and talent development.

The initiative comes as the company is scaling its regional data centre business, having gained a foothold in new markets beyond Singapore like Indonesia and Thailand where it is building a new generation of green, sustainable and hyperconnected AI-ready data centres.

Central to the initiative are four sets of strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) including collaborating with NVIDIA to make AI adoption more accessible in Singapore and across the region; tapping the renewable energy expertise of Gulf Energy, Medco Power, Sembcorp and TNB Renewables to accelerate Nxera’s journey towards net-zero emissions.

As well as establishing a co-innovation platform with technology partners to improve power and water efficiency and operational resiliency; and creating a Regional Sustainable Data Centre Academy to train more than 150 students annually for its data centre business, ecosystem partners and the industry.

“The launch of the Nxera data centre brand is a key milestone for our data centre business as we look to expand our footprint in the region beyond 200MW over the next three years,” Nxera and Singtel Digital InfraCo unit CEO, Bill Chang said.

“As we build out our data centre business, we are putting in place a purpose-driven, fully aligned group of ecosystem partners with distinctive capabilities and unique platforms that will help us grow this digital infrastructure in an AI world – sustainably and responsibly.

“This means democratising AI access for enterprises, introducing renewable energy and

sustainable technologies, and helping produce the talent for our new generation of data centres.”

Chang further iterated its aim to achieve operational net-zero emissions for its data centre

business by 2028, making these partnerships critical to laying the groundwork for turning digitalisation into a driver for decarbonisation.

“Of course, we are also doing our utmost to support the Singapore government’s recently announced National AI Strategy 2.0 and green ICT agenda,” Chang said.

Supporting national and regional AI development

Singtel’s Digital InfraCo unit and NVIDIA will collaborate on opportunities to support Singapore's updated National AI Strategy 2.0 to drive innovation and create new value through AI.

In becoming an NVIDIA cloud partner in the region, Singtel will democratise AI access for enterprises, large and small, to NVIDIA GPU clusters hosted in Nxera’s AI DC platform in the region.

Customers can leverage Singtel’s extensive fixed broadband network, submarine cables and 5G high-speed network connectivity together with the patented Paragon cloud platform to orchestrate their AI workloads in a multi-network and multi-cloud environment.

To achieve operational net-zero emissions by 2028, Nxera is working with energy players such as Sembcorp in Singapore and Gulf Energy, Medco Power and TNB Renewables in the region to tap on their renewable energy initiatives.

Nxera aims to achieve the lowest PUE and the highest water usage efficiency as part of developing the most sustainable data centre platform to power the AI future.

In the area of sustainable technologies, Nxera and its partners, comprising local enterprises Deston and SGP Global as well as QCT, Shell, Stulz and Supermicro, will establish a co-innovation platform to develop and test liquid and immersion cooling and also water-saving technologies.

When these technologies are operationalised, they will be implemented in DC Tuas in Singapore and data centres in the region.

DC Tuas will have a PUE of 1.23 at full load and will be one of the lowest PUE and most efficient data centres in Asia.

Nxera also intends to develop a smart IoT and digital twin platform with local software company Red Dot Analytics to monitor, manage and optimise its data centre operations, using the platform’s predictive and simulation capabilities to achieve better overall energy efficiency and operational resiliency.

In mid-2024 Nxera will also look at launching the Regional Sustainable Data Centre Academy in collaboration with Singapore Institute of Technology, Nanyang Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic, Temasek Polytechnic and Institute of Technical Education as its first partners.

It is expected to train more than 150 students annually, particularly in new areas of data centre development such as sustainability and high-density AI environments to create high-value jobs in Singapore and the region.

Nxera will jointly develop curriculum and training programmes incorporating practical workplace asynchronous learning for existing undergraduate, diploma and ITE DC-related courses and upskilling opportunities for seasoned and mid-career professionals, including competency-based, stackable micro-credentials that align with the latest technologies and practices as well as mentoring from industry experts.

This collaboration will be extended to other institutes in its regional markets of Thailand and Indonesia in the next phase.