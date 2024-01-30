KnowBe4 crowns APJ winners

Security awareness training and simulated phishing platform KnowBe4 has named the winners of its 2023 APJ partner programme awards.

The awards recognise its top channel partners regionally for innovation and excellence.

“These partners are leading the charge with us to address ever-evolving threats across Asia-Pacific," said Tony Jennings, EVP international and global channel sales.

"We are proud of our progress toward our joint mission to help organisations leverage our platform to transform their security culture.”

A commitment to data-driven decision making was what helped set the company's partner awards programme apart, said Kirsten Esposito, VP, global channel sales.

“We look at objective criteria for each award category and identify the partners who outperform in these metrics."

Winners include:

Partner to watch, Asia: PT Seraphim Digital Technology.

Partner to watch, Japan: Networld Corporation

Partner to watch, A/NZ: Sekuro Operations

Marketing innovator of the year: Privasec.

Product champion of the year: CCL.

Partner of the year: Information Services International-Dentsu.







