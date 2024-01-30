Greg Gallant joins Netskope to expand channel

Gallant has more than 20 years of experience in the Asian market, working at major enterprise technology vendors such as VMWare, Ivanti, Commvault and Quest Software.

Greg Gallant (Netskope) Credit: Netskope

Security vendor Netskope has appointed Greg Gallant as its new channel manager for ASEAN.

Based in Singapore, Gallant will be in charge of managing existing and exploring new channel partnerships in order to increase adoption of Netskope solutions, zero trust, and the secure access service edge (SASE) model across the region.

“Asia is very much a channel-led market, but also a complex one, and while we have a strategy for the whole region, success comes from engaging with partners, distributors and service providers at a country level,” Netskope APJ vice president of channel and alliance Matt Paull said.

“This is precisely the value Greg will bring Netskope with his knowledge of local codes and practices, established channel connections, and expertise in network security. He has all the assets necessary to support, train and grow our partner ecosystem, and our presence in the region, as an increasing number of Asian organisations consider SASE deployments”.

Gallant said Asia was a diverse region with varying cultural norms and nuances, and degrees of maturity in cybersecurity and networking.

“Having worked in this region for 20 years, I’m aware of the challenges and opportunities each country in the market presents, and I’m enthusiastic about the opportunity to put this experience to use at Netskope,” Gallant said.

“Many Asian organisations are ready for security improvements that will help them face emerging network, cloud and AI security challenges, but need guidance on the relevant architecture and investments to do so.

“I’ll be working hand-in-hand with our partners in Asia to help them in this journey and hopefully contribute to improving cybersecurity preparedness across the region.”

In December, Nextgen Group extended its partnership with Netskope to now include Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines.

