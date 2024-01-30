Former Twilio exec Kristen Pimpini moves to Neo4j

Takes the role after it was vacated by Nik Vora.

Kristen Pimpini (Neo4j) Credit: Neo4j

Database provider Neo4j has appointed ex-Twilio talent Kristen Pimpini as its lead for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

In the role of APAC vice president, Pimpini oversees a revenue team across field and partner operations, services and customer success organisations, working with go-to-market and engineering operations and reports to global chief revenue officer Alyson Welch.

He takes over from Nik Vora, who will be leaving the company and moving to Europe.

Pimpini comes into the role with over 25 years of IT and telecommunications experience, with the last three and a half years working at Twilio as its Australia and New Zeland regional vice president.

Additionally, he also spent time at Braemac, Aspect Software, LiveOps, Telstra and Philips Components.

"[Pimpini]'s track record is rooted in his relentless commitment to strategic client relationships, value delivery and a collaborative winning culture where everyone has a voice and a purpose to deliver brilliant customer experiences," said Welch.

"He is the perfect leader to scale our operations and customers' success across the region."



