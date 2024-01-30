Singapore govt continues to drive AI initiatives with Google Cloud

Aims to cultivate an ecosystem of AI startups and build talent, in support of Singapore’s second National AI Strategy (NAIS 2.0).

L to R: Ben King; Serene Sia, Mark Micallef (Google Cloud) and Minister for Communications, Josephine Teo. Credit: Google Cloud

The Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI), Digital Industry Singapore (DISG), Smart Nation Group (SNG), Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), and Google Cloud have created various joint initiatives to further accelerate AI adoption across government and industry.

The aim is to help cultivate a vibrant ecosystem of AI startups; and build a sustainable pipeline of AI talent, in support of Singapore’s second National AI Strategy (NAIS 2.0).

The initiatives were revealed during ExploreAI which was held at the Google Asia Pacific campus, marking the tail end of the initial AI Trailblazers initiative, which addressed more than 100 generative AI (gen AI) use cases from 84 organisations across government and industry, since its inception.

During ExploreAI, MCI, DISG, SNG, and Google Cloud spotlighted 43 organisations—including the People’s Association (PA), the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP), GSK, Temus, and TDCX—that have successfully built their own gen AI solutions, with 22 organisations continuing to refine their solutions before graduating from the initiative.

The initiative provided participating organisations with access to Singapore’s first Gen AI Innovation Sandboxes where they were able to use Google Cloud’s unified AI stack consisting of high-performance AI-optimised infrastructure, its Vertex AI platform, foundation models, and low-code developer tools, at no cost, to develop their own production-ready gen AI solutions. One Innovation Sandbox, administered by SNG through the AI Government Cloud Cluster (AGCC), was dedicated for use by government agencies in Singapore.

The other Innovation Sandbox, administered by DISG, was dedicated for use by Singapore-based companies.

After iteration, testing, and technical reviews, participating organisations demonstrated their working solutions to a panel from MCI, DISG, SNG, and Google Cloud, who evaluated and accredited these solutions based on design, usability, reliability, functionality, and propensity for real-world application.

To build on the first iteration of AI Trailblazers, MCI, DISG, SNG, and Google Cloud announced plans for AI Trailblazers 2.0, an expanded initiative that aims to help up to 150 more organisations in Singapore build gen AI solutions.

"We are glad to learn that the AI Trailblazers initiative has increased the development and adoption of gen AI among companies based in Singapore,” DISG vice president and head Philbert Gomez said.

“Through this program, participants capitalised on the transformative impact of gen AI and developed applications to improve their business.

“These efforts will contribute to Singapore’s ambition of becoming a hub for AI innovation. With the success of the first AI Trailblazers initiative, we look forward to continuing this partnership with Google Cloud and will announce further details on AI Trailblazers 2.0 soon.”

This expanded initiative will feature enhanced Innovation Sandboxes that provide participating organisations with access to Google Cloud’s unified AI stack, as well as support from Google Cloud engineers, at no cost for up to 10 weeks.

For AI Trailblazers 2.0, Google Cloud will also allow these organisations to take advantage of Gemini and Duet AI for Developers.

More details on AI Trailblazers 2.0 will be announced in the coming weeks.

Google Cloud and EnterpriseSG have also launched Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First Singapore to nurture and support globally-oriented innovators that use gen AI as the core technology to build their products.

According to a statement, this first-of-its-kind public-private startup program that aims to cultivate 100 high-potential AI startups over the next three years and scale the reach of their products into new markets.

Applications are now open for the first cohort of 20 startups to join the inaugural three-month program commencing in April 2024.

Selected startups will receive best-in-class technology and resources to fast-track the development and commercialisation of proprietary products using gen AI, which include: up to US$350,000 in Google Cloud credits upon graduation from the program; access to Google Cloud’s unified AI stack; mentorship and technical project support from Google’s product development teams, AI engineers, and startup ecosystem network partners like Alpha JWC Ventures, Co-Creation Lab, Golden Gate Ventures, Manulife, Red Dragon AI, Touchstone Partners, and more.

As well as the opportunity to showcase their achievements and connect with potential investors and corporate customers at a Demo Day hosted by Google Cloud and EnterpriseSG.

Through the Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First Singapore program, Google Cloud will partner with EnterpriseSG to offer qualified startups funding support under EnterpriseSG’s Startup SG Tech scheme.

This arrangement will tap Google Cloud’s expertise to expediently assess selected high-quality AI startups who will be able to access Startup SG Tech funding for technology development and business growth.

“As the adoption of AI technologies gains momentum, it is important for Singapore to nurture a thriving AI ecosystem with startups that can push the boundaries in this field with new innovations,” EnterpriseSG assistant CEO Soh Leng Wan said.

“Our AI ecosystem can also serve to offer their AI expertise to uplift the growth and capabilities of wider industries. Through this partnership with Google Cloud, we aim to give promising startups a boost as they look to pursue AI-related innovation and commercialise their solutions.”

To address the growing demand for AI skills, Google is also extending an additional 3,000 Google Career Certificate scholarships to local distribution partners – with a focus on upskilling mid-career professionals, bringing its total commitment to 13,000 scholarships.

Designed by Google experts, the nine Google Career Certificates span high-growth fields such as cyber security, data analytics, and IT support.

They can be completed within three to six months through flexible, self-paced online training, with no relevant experience required.

To support the Government’s goal of tripling the number of local AI practitioners to 15,000 over the next three to five years, NYP will become the first institute of higher learning in Singapore to incorporate advanced industry training programs from Google Cloud into its core curriculum for more than 1,000 full-time diploma students in its School of Information Technology.

These training programs include Google Cloud’s Cloud Digital Leader certification, Professional Data Engineer certification, courses on training image classification models, and courses on building and deploying AI solutions on Vertex AI.

Since 2023, Google Cloud has also been collaborating with the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), NYP, and Temasek Polytechnic (TP) to complement these schools’ curriculum in cloud technology with the Google Cloud Computing Foundations Value-Added Program and introductory level microlearning courses in gen AI.

“The variety of enterprise-grade gen AI solutions that have been successfully built through AI Trailblazers demonstrate this technology’s ability to help individuals make sense of vast amounts of information and perform daily tasks in ways never before possible, thereby amplifying human talent and acting as a catalyst for human productivity,” Google Cloud Southeast Asia managing director Mark Micallef.

“Our continued collaboration with the Singapore Government on AI Trailblazers 2.0, Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First Singapore, various skilling programs, and the AI Verify Foundation will help organisations access best-in-class resources, tools, and talent to innovate with AI boldly and responsibly.

“As part of our four-pronged strategic collaboration, these initiatives will help advance the Government’s goal of uplifting people and businesses and unlocking the country’s next frontier of economic growth.”