KDDI Asia Pacific helps deliver new JCU Singapore network with Juniper

Students feedback led JCU Singapore to continue providing a flexible learning environment, embarking on a new project to overhaul the network.

Credit: JCU Singapore

KDDI Asia Pacific has used Juniper Access Points in a project to overhaul James Cook University (JCU) Singapore’s campus network.

Fully owned by JCU Australia, the Singapore campus was established in 2003 as part of its commitment to internationalise its operations.

During the pandemic, the university conducted over 60,000 online learning and teaching sessions before resuming full campus operations in 2022.

In response to students’ feedback for JCU Singapore to continue providing a flexible learning environment, the university embarked on a project to offer most courses through a blended learning approach.

As the student population grew, the university also recognised it needed a more robust network to support evolving requirements for students and staff.

Building on a long-term relationship that spans across its campuses in Australia and Singapore, JCU Singapore teamed up with Juniper and KDDI Asia Pacific to overhaul its campus wireless network.

“With our AI-driven solutions, we are committed to empowering the university to achieve a revitalised blended learning program for its students, all while enhancing the digital experience for everyone across its campus,” Juniper ASEAN and Taiwan area vice president, Perry Sui said.

The project involved deploying Juniper AP43 and AP63 Wireless Access Points across its facilities – including its lecture and seminar rooms, libraries, labs, aquaculture research centers and sports facilities – ensuring comprehensive high-speed wireless coverage across the entire campus.

Using Juniper's Mist AI and Cloud, the university's IT team deployed the APs campus-wide, establishing the wireless network before the school term and achieving comprehensive network visibility through a unified management interface.

The APs work in conjunction with Juniper Mist Wi-Fi Assurance, enabling the JCU IT team to resolve Wi-Fi issues by pinpointing their source, putting student experience at the forefront.

With the upgraded network, JCU Singapore now has access to automated troubleshooting, analytics, and optimisation. In addition, cloud-based management also allows for centralised control, rapid deployment, and scalability.

Looking forward, the university is also exploring the upgrade of its existing Juniper switches, with plans to use Juniper’s Indoor Location Services to develop a campus navigation app.

“As James Cook University Singapore embraces blended learning, we recognised the need to modernise our network to deliver a stronger digital experience for our students, staff, and guests,” JCU ICT assistant manager, Abdul Samathu said.

“Juniper’s AI-driven solutions were key to helping us undergo a smooth transformation, enabling our IT team to seamlessly upgrade our network and provide a dependable high-speed wireless campus experience. With an AI-driven network, we are confident in our ability to continue offering the innovative events and programs that we believe set us apart as we look to redefine the learning journey at our campus.”