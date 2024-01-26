Orange Business helps automate Tēnaka datasets in Malaysia's Coral Triangle

Credit: Orange Business

Orange Business has been brought on board to help Tēnaka adopt a near real-time data-driven approach as part of a coral reef restoration program in a marine protected area of the Coral Triangle in Malaysia.

Tēnaka’s coral reef restoration efforts help protect and preserve critically important and endangered wildlife while supporting the economic independence of coastal communities in terms of food security and employment linked to tourism and fisheries.

Orange Business is providing access to fully automated data sets, from collection to visualisation, leveraging AI-based data analysis.

Data and images are delivered directly to scientists ashore, which means researchers will be able to access 24/7 data and spend more time restoring degrading coral reefs.

The project orchestrated by Orange Business is enabled by a Yucca lab marine research station composed of an underwater monitoring device with waterproof cameras attached to a solar-powered floating buoy with processing and transmission capabilities.

The research station connects to the local 4G mobile network with an Orange Business SIM card and transfers images daily to a Microsoft Azure tenant managed by Orange Business.

The data transfer is secured by Orange Cyberdefense using Netskope SSE technology and NewEdge infrastructure.

Once in the cloud, an AI algorithm developed by Orange Business analyses the images. This algorithm automatically recognises and quantifies various species of fish, invertebrates, and megafauna in the reefs.

The project involves Netskope’s For Good program, which provides the security platform and design, while Microsoft provides free of charge Azure credits as part of its Startups Founders Hub program.

“Regenerating the ocean is the best solution we have to mitigate the climate and biodiversity crisis. By leveraging technology, Orange Business brings critical expertise for us to scale our operations and reach a global impact,” Tēnaka founder Anne-Sophie Roux said.

“We wanted to be part of the solution for an environmental challenge. Our employees worldwide support Tēnaka for its inspiring initiative in preserving and rehabilitating coral ecosystems – and one where our technology and digital services can really make a difference to create a positive impact,” Orange Business CEO International Kristof Symons said.