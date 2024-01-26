Company-wide restructure sees 8000 SAP roles cut

Won’t say if roles would be impacted in A/NZ or ASEAN.

Software giant, SAP will be undertaking a company-wide restructuring program that will impact 8000 roles globally, at a cost of €2 billion to "meet future business needs."

SAP wouldn’t clarify if roles would be impacted in A/NZ or ASEAN.

“To ensure that SAP’s organisational setup, skill set, and resources continue to meet future business needs, SAP plans to undergo a company-wide restructuring program impacting 8,000 positions,” An SAP spokesperson said.

“The global macroeconomic landscape remains volatile, with AI driving seismic change in the technology sector. Consequently, SAP will increase focus on strategic growth areas, especially the accelerated development and implementation of Business AI technology and scenarios.”

SAP said it was taking a “socially responsible approach to this restructuring, people would be accommodated through reassignment to new areas and through voluntary programs, including early retirement options,” the spokesperson said.

“Discussions have already started with social partners to find the most respectful, socially acceptable approach.

“However, SAP will continue to re-invest in strategic growth areas and expects to exit 2024 with a headcount similar to current levels.”

According to its fourth quarter financial report, SAP indicated restructuring expenses were preliminarily projected at around €2 billion, the vast majority of which is expected to be recognised in the first half of 2024.

For the full year, SAP’s total revenue was up 6% to €31.21 billion, with cloud revenue up 20 per cent to €13.66 billion, mainly driven by strong double-digit growth across the SaaS and PaaS portfolio.

SAP S/4HANA cloud revenue was up 67 per cent to €3.49 billion while software licenses revenue was down 14 per cent to €1.77 billion.

Services revenue was up 4 per cent to €4.28 billion.