Salesforce brings startup program to Singapore

Becomes the second country to take part in the program

Credit: Salesforce

CRM giant Salesforce has launched its Startup Program in Singapore to foster growth and innovation amongst the startup ecosystem.

The program will provide Singapore startups with access to the vast Salesforce ecosystem, including products, marketplaces like Salesforce AppExchange, mentorship programs, and joint go-to-market opportunities.

At the core of the program is its community, creating a collaborative environment for accelerated growth and innovation.

Participants will also have access to the dedicated investment arm, Salesforce Ventures, which invests in companies based on viability and relevance.

Digital Industry Singapore (DISG) is the inaugural partner of the Salesforce Startup Program, providing its network of startups with access to the program’s benefits.

"We have built a tech ecosystem where companies big and small work together to thrive. Our collaboration with Salesforce will further strengthen the partnership between our base of MNCs and local startups,” DISG head and executive director Chan Ih-Ming said.

“This program will help Singapore startups unlock new growth opportunities, and we encourage more MNCs in nurturing more of such partnerships with other players in our wider tech ecosystem.”

To facilitate knowledge exchange, participants will also be a part of joint events and conferences, to build and expand their network.

Singapore is currently home to around 4,000 tech startups and over 400 venture capital managers.

“Singapore’s vibrant startup ecosystem offers many opportunities for startups to scale, innovate, and thrive. As AI continues to transform the business landscape, startups are seeking essential guidance, expertise, and access to trusted tools and technologies to fully capitalise on these opportunities, and chart a path for future growth,” Salesforce ASEAN SVP and general manager Sujith Abraham said.

“The launch of the Salesforce Startup Program in Singapore comes at a crucial time, providing startups with the platform, tools, and community they need to succeed.”

Salesforce SVP and head of Start Up Program Sanket Atal said the launch in Singapore builds on the success of its first Startup Program launch in India back in December 2021. Since then, it has witnessed participation from over 200 startups, including Yellow.ai and unicorns such as Darwinbox.

“Singapore’s thriving ecosystem supported by a favourable business environment, makes Singapore an ideal country to roll out our program,” Atal said.

“The Salesforce Startup Program intends to bring local startups access to a thriving community and platform to reach global audiences and markets. These are exciting times and we look forward to playing a vital role in the region’s startup landscape.”

Valuehub CTO and founder Phaneendra Arigachetta said joining the program will empower them to scale its business more effectively, foster meaningful relationships and stay ahead of technological advancements.

Cooby.co CEO and co-founder Wen Shaw said it recognises Salesforce as a key ally in addressing the needs of its enterprise customers.

“This partnership will amplify our ability to provide WhatsApp conversation tracking solutions, optimising visibility and sales efficiency for executives like CROs and VPs of Sales as well as strengthening our compliance solutions for regulated industries,” Shaw said.