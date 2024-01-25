Cohesity hires Peter Hanna to lead APJ channel

Has spent almost two decades driving Asia Pacific sales for VMware and Dell EMC.

Peter Hanna (Cohesity) Credit: Cohesity

Former VMware sales lead Peter Hanna has joined data protection and management vendor Cohesity as its Asia Pacific (APAC) channel chief.

Based in Brisbane, Hanna will take on the role of head of channels for Cohesity Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), bringing two decades of local and regional sales leadership to the company.

He replaces Cohesity’s previous APJ channels leader, Brian Higgins, who left the company late last year.

In his new role, Hanna will focus on Cohesity's channel sales and partner engagement, focusing on artificial intelligence- (AI) powered data security.

Hanna has spent almost 20 years in sales, technology-led business transformation and strategic go-to-market (GTM) initiatives across APAC.

Most recently, Hanna held the role of VMware head of global customers APJ and China for over a year, where he was responsible for working with the vendor's global customers.

Hanna also has held the role of VMware's regional director of north and west Australia and Papua New Guinea for over three years.

Prior to his time at VMware, Hanna spent over fourteen years at Dell EMC, where he held a range of data storage sales leadership and technology strategy roles. Hanna has strong expertise in developing and optimising go-to-market strategies throughout APAC, India and Greater China.

"Cohesity's leading AI-powered data security and management technology helps organisations better secure, manage, and recover their data," said Hanna.

"These are exactly the capabilities organisations are looking for to combat ever-increasing cyber threats and that partners are looking to provide within their bespoke offerings.

"I am excited by the opportunity to lead Cohesity's channel business for the Asia-Pacific and Japan region and I look forward to working with our partners, as together we help our joint customers acquire the Cohesity solutions that allow them to create or maintain cyber resilience."

Sanjay Rohatgi, group vice president of Cohesity APJ, said Hanna will be “crucial to supercharging [Cohesity's] partner community and engagement".

"We highly value our partners throughout the region and look forward to driving growth together, as we begin a new calendar year and the second half of fiscal 2024."