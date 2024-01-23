Telkom Indonesia and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison strike strategic alliance

Two of Indonesia’s telco companies, Telkom Indonesia and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison have made a strategic alliance aimed at fortifying digital infrastructure through the establishment of an Interconnected Internet Exchange (IX) ecosystem.

This was initiated through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NeutraDC, a subsidiary of Telkom Indonesia, and BDx Indonesia, a joint venture of BDx Data Centres (BDx), Indosat, and Lintasarta, during the Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) 2024 event. The signing ceremony occurred in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“This bold initiative is a catalyst for unleashing the boundless potential of Indonesia's digital economy, paving the way for a transformative takeoff in the regional digital landscape," NeutraDC CEO Andreuw Th A F said.

The joint forces will enhance capabilities and colocation capacities, ensuring the interconnected IX ecosystem provides end-users with the flexibility of consuming multiple services over a single port and deploy a distributed security architecture.

"With an expanded portfolio, BDx Indonesia is now the largest carrier-neutral data center provider in the country,” BDx CEO Mayank Srivastava said. “This collaboration is a very big step towards creating the most interconnected Digital Infrastructure Mesh for Indonesia - a vision shared by both BDx Indonesia and NeutraDC."

As part of this collaboration, all parties have identified key focal points of the IX ecosystem, focusing on Tier 3 compliant, carrier-neutral locations distributed across key cities in Indonesia.

NeutraDC and BDx Indonesia will host multiple, independent IXs, providing mutual assistance and technical support to create an interconnected IX ecosystem, enhancing the resilience of the Internet infrastructure and creating a more streamlined and efficient national internet framework.

NeutraDC currently operates hyperscale data centres in Cikarang and Batam. Beyond hyperscale, NeutraDC also has enterprise data centres scattered at various locations across Indonesia.

Meanwhile, BDx Indonesia has an extensive portfolio of facilities across all the main islands, operating multiple enterprise and hyperscale data centers in Jakarta and West Java, and developing a dedicated hyperscale campus at Suryacipta, East Jakarta, along with a greenfield development supporting Artificial Intelligence (AI) workloads.

"Through strategic collaboration and leveraging our group assets, we aim to set new standards. With the combined expertise of NeutraDC and BDx Indonesia, we are confident in our ability to craft innovative and efficient information access solutions, meeting evolving needs and propelling the nation toward a dynamic future in the digital economy,” Telkom Indonesia president director Ririek Adriansyah said.

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison president director and CEO, Vikram Sinha said its overarching goal was to connect and empower every Indonesian.

“In partnering with BDx Indonesia, this transformative collaboration is poised to significantly fortify Indonesia’s internet network infrastructure and expedite inclusive digitalisation across the nation,” Sinha said. “Guided by the spirit of gotong royong, this partnership underscores Indosat's enduring commitment to unlocking the full potential of Indonesia’s digital economy for the greater good of society."