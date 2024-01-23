Microsoft launches new partner benefits

Microsoft has launched new "benefit packages" for its partners around the world, providing advisory, product and support services for an annual fee.



The packages – Partner Launch Benefits, Partner Success Core Benefits and Partner Success Expanded Benefits – are claimed to be purpose-built to meet the needs of partners at different stages of growth and run alongside its existing Solutions Partner and ISV Success core and expanded benefits.

Detailed in a blog post by Julie Sanford, vice president of partner GTM, programs and experiences, the Partner Launch Benefits package focuses on those “who want to kickstart their growth”. This includes marking benefits, Microsoft 365 Business Premium for five seats, US$700 of Azure credits, one subscription of Visual Studio Professional and four seats each for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Enterprise and Business Central for an annual fee of US$345.

Meanwhile, Partner Success Core Benefits is aimed at partners moving past the initial stages of growth. For US$895, partners also get marketing benefits, 15 seats of Microsoft 365 Business Premium, US$2,400 of Azure credits, eight subscriptions for Visual Studio Professional and 15 seats each for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Enterprise and Business Central.

Additionally, this tier also gets product support, with five hours of technical consultation services, deducted hours from technical presales and two incidents for signature cloud support.

At the highest tier at the Success Expanded Benefits package, which is priced at US$3,995 per year, businesses get a go-to-market toolbox and concierge service in addition to marketing benefits, as well as 35 seats of Microsoft 365 Business Premium, US$4,000 worth of Azure credits, 15 subscriptions for Visual Studio Professional and 35 seats each for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Enterprise and Business Central.

On the product support side, the Success Expanded Benefits package gets 10 hours of technical consultation services, unlimited technical presales and five incidents of signature cloud support.

Partners are not required to start at Launch Benefits, with Sanford stating that partners can start at whichever package that suits them best.

The packages are available in “major markets” as of yesterday, with expansion to “most other geographies” to take place by the end of March. Partners interested in purchasing the packages can do so through Microsoft’s Partner Center by MPN admins.