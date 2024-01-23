Cisco promotes Kartika Prihadi as new APJC VP of partner sales

He will continue to be based in Singapore.

Cisco has appointed Kartika Prihadi as the new vice president of partner sales and routes to market in Asia Pacific, Japan, and Greater China (APJC), effective February 1st.

Prihadi has been with Cisco since 2008 in various leadership roles and was recently the managing director of APJC enterprise networking sales where he oversaw the growth of Cisco’s core networking business and drove customer and partner adoption of new technologies.

In this role, he also developed the go-to-market strategy for hardware and software solutions and fostered regional partner alliances. He will continue to be based in Singapore.

Prior to this, Prihadi managed Cisco’s regional partner programs and led the partner transformation strategy, building a strong team that helped establish Cisco’s market leadership in key segments.

“At Cisco, partners are at the heart of everything we do. They play an integral role in driving our success and are vital to Cisco’s business transformation,” Prihadi said.

“We have a distinct opportunity ahead of us to deepen our collaboration with partners and create tangible business outcomes for our customers. I look forward to working with them to capture the exciting opportunities ahead of us.”

With 30 years of experience, Prihadi has held several strategic sales and engineering roles. Prior to joining Cisco in 2008, he was a project leader with Boston Consulting Group. Prihadi also worked as a design engineer in the semiconductor industry and holds several patents in chip design.

In his new role, Prihadi will report to Cisco APJC president Dave West and joins the regional leadership team.

“Kartika is a highly respected leader, possessing extensive technological expertise and a profound understanding of the positive influence it can exert on customers, partners and broader communities,” West said.

“He has played a pivotal role in propelling Cisco's regional growth by developing innovative approaches, cultivating trust with partners and customers, and building high-performing, diverse teams. I am confident that his wealth of experience, strategic acumen and leadership qualities position him well to collaborate with our partners across the region."

At the its recent Partner Summit, Cisco reinforced its support of its partner network as it makes more ground in managed services, drives further program simplicity and success in cloud marketplaces.

