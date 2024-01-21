IBM to acquire application modernisation assets from Advanced

The assets acquired from Advanced will enhance IBM Consulting’s mainframe application and data modernisation services, IBM said.

IBM on Thursday said that it was acquiring application modernisation assets from Advanced in an effort to enhance the mainframe application and data modernisation services of its consulting business.

Advanced, which is headquartered out of Birmingham, UK, provides mainframe modernisation and OpenVMS and VME migration services.

The assets and services acquired from Advanced are expected to complement the capabilities of IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z, the company said in a statement.

IBM released watsonx Code Assistant for Z, a generative AI-assisted product, in August last year as part of its efforts to help IBM Z systems customers modernise their applications.

The employees from Advanced who will join IBM Consulting once the acquisition is complete have more than 30 years of experience in supporting clients’ mainframe strategies and application modernisation agendas through an array of mainframe application modernisation services, including assessment and design; mainframe transformation and integration; and full deployment, IBM said in a statement.

These employees have also worked across different industry sectors, including financial services, insurance, automotive, travel and transportation, government, utilities, and media, the company said.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. However, both companies expect the transaction to close in the second quarter of 2024.

IBM’s acquisition spree under Krishna as CEO

While this is IBM’s first acquisition in 2024, the company has been on an acquisition spree. Since CEO Arvind Krishna took charge in April 2020, the company has acquired more than 35 companies in efforts to bolster its consulting business and boost its hybrid cloud and AI capabilities.

Last year in August, IBM acquired Indonesia-based ERP specialist and cloud consulting services provider Equine Global in a bid to boost its consulting business in the Asia Pacific region. In the same month, the company acquired Manta Software, a data lineage platform, to complement its capabilities within watsonx.ai.

Prior to that, IBM had acquired software provider Apptio for $4.6 billion to help enterprises optimise their IT expenditure, particularly cloud costs. The year 2023 also saw Big Blue acquiring SaaS-based PrestoDB provider Ahana in April.