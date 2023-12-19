APAC seeing ‘strong channel momentum’ in CX push: Zoom

L-R: Jacob Pereira, Phillip Zammit (Zoom) Credit: Supplied

Zoom’s channel partners are making waves across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, with “strong channel momentum and growth” on the cards.



This is according to Jacob Pereira, head of APAC partners at the communications vendor. Speaking to ARN, Pereira said that its partner network is “core to Zoom’s foundation and plays a critical role in delivering exceptional solutions and opportunities to customers around the world”.

He also said in APAC, there is "strong channel momentum and growth", with over 1,200 channel partners across the region signed up for the unified communications-as-a-service's (UCaaS) Zoom Up channel program

First launched last year, Zoom Up was announced to be a “unified” framework and enabled qualified partners to sell the company’s full suite of Zoom Phone licenses with calling plans.

“Partners are vital to Zoom, and we recognise the importance of equipping them with the necessary resources to facilitate their growth and success,” Pereira said.

That growth and success, in turn, will lead to the growth and success of Zoom’s platform, with Pereia adding that the vendor is constantly looking for collaborative partners “who want to push the boundaries of innovation with our platform”.

“We are seeing the platform-first approach coming into play as a significant way partners are transforming their customer experiences [CX] and businesses will need to double-down on driving a differentiated CX as a priority,” he said.

Partners can bring that differentiated CX to the forefront, with consultancy and system integrator partners playing a key role in this, according to Zoom head of customer experience for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) Phillip Zammit.

“Consulting partners and system integration partners have really strong CX experience,” he said to ARN.

He continued, claiming that the consultancy point of view in particular helps when thinking about how a customer journey may be reenvisioned along with the relevant technology to make that happen.

“You learn over time that a lot of organisations have built this service orientation – their service management, customer service, whatever it is – based on what the legacy technology was able to do,” Zammit said.

The CX head said that for partners tackling new implementations, working backwards and starting with an envisioned experience can be an effective method of tackling projects in this space.

“It might be a different service experience and customer segment. Then really, how you implement that and design that takes great skill and experience from people and partners that have knowledge in that space,” he said.

“Maybe they can run the right consultancy workshops and ideally they can help the customer implement turnkey, or help them implement themselves.”

Looking ahead, Pereira said the company is committed to evolving the Zoom platform. Part of this involves updating its Zoom Up partner program, with new changes earmarked for February 2024 via its 2.0 iteration.

Under the 2.0 update, which was previously announced to be coming by the UCaaS giant in October, the three tiers are to be replaced with Silver, Gold and Platinum levels and provide partners with “significantly greater rewards of profitability”, as well as access to resources and Zoom investments.

Additionally, other benefits include a partner customer success program, partner support program, new partner licensing program, artificial intelligence- (AI) powered marketing, Workvivo for referral partners and a strategic service provider program.