FPT Automotive launches, eyes billion-dollar product and services market

Credit: Supplied

Global technology services provider FPT officially launches its automotive technology subsidiary - FPT Automotive, setting its sights on becoming a billion-dollar automotive services and products provider by 2023.

The main mission for FPT Automotive is to drive the advancement of software-defined vehicles (SDV), shape the new mobility era and safety standards.

FPT Automotive offers a comprehensive suite of engineering services encompassing invehicle infotainment, Electronic Control Units (ECU), functional safety, security, automotive UI/UX design, wireless connectivity, and digital engineering. Central to these offerings is MaaZ, the proprietary AutoStar for turn-key ECU solutions.

Leveraging its strength in software development, the company aims to empower global tier-1 suppliers, OEMs, and chipmakers to enhance market competitiveness and deliver more connected, intelligent, sustainable, and future-ready vehicles.

The company ensures full compliance with industry standards such as ISO26262 for functional safety management and Automotive Spice for software development processes in the automotive sector.

FPT Automotive currently has a global team of 4,000 automotive software engineers and experts across diversified delivery models, allowing streamlined solutions, optimised cost, and adaptability to clients’ and industry’s changing requirements. Its major markets include the United States, Europe, Japan, South Korea, China, and Vietnam.

The launch of FPT Automotive responds to the global demand for SDVs, aligns with FPT’s strategic investment in automotive product engineering services and solutions, and leverages its extensive expertise.

“With more than 10 years of experience in the automotive industry, a diverse pool of talented human resources, the latest technologies like AI, cloud computing, and computer vision, as well as partnerships and investments with renowned companies like Landing AI and Cardinal Peak, we aspire to accelerate the rapid development of automotive, a sector now determined by software,” FPT founder and chairman, Dr. Truong Gia Binh said.

"Automotive has been one of our key growth engines. This new subsidiary reaffirms our commitment to investing in cutting-edge technologies and working with leading experts and partners to create pioneering products and services for the development of automotive technology.”