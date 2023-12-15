Thai Aerospace Industries partners with Rivada to enhance connectivity services

OuterNET will enable TAI to improve connectivity across airfields and improve f its aviation servicing centre.

Thai Aerospace Industries (TAI) is partnering with Rivada Space Networks to bring highly reliable and secure connectivity services to the commercial, military and general aviation sectors in Thailand.

Rivada’s global low-latency point-to-point network of 600 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites, the “OuterNET,” combines inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard processing that provide unique routing and switching capabilities, to create an optical mesh network in space.

This “orbital network,” in which data stays in space from origin to destination, creates an ultra-secure satellite network with pole-to-pole coverage, offering end-to-end latencies much lower than terrestrial fiber over similar long distances, Rivada said.

Through routing traffic on a physically separated network, it provides a layer of defense for any organisation that needs to securely share data between widely distributed sites.

For its government and defense divisions, Rivada’s OuterNET will enable TAI to improve connectivity across airfields and improve its control and management of its aviation servicing centre.

TAI is also looking into expanding into the enterprise sector and has relationships with telecommunication companies in Thailand, which can use Rivada’s OuterNET to bring enterprise-grade connectivity anywhere globally.

“We are very excited to leverage Rivada’s next-generation satellite connectivity to expand our services across the defense, aviation and enterprise sectors,” TAI CEO Chris Atswalongkorn said.

“The OuterNET is a fully interconnected orbital network which effectively serves as a private network in space, capable of routing traffic at gigabit speeds from one satellite to another with no need for a gateway on earth. We see this as the key infrastructure for the development of the telecom sector in Thailand and beyond.”

The first satellite launch is set for 2025, with global service starting in 2026.

“As a completely new type of LEO constellation, the OuterNET allows satellites to go beyond their traditional role of ‘gap-filler’ and our fully inter-connected space network, independent of terrestrial infrastructure, is rapidly becoming the network of choice for secure, resilient communications and network expansion,” Rivada Space Networks CEO Declan Ganley said.