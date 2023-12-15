SingPost and Google Cloud ink multi-year deal

SingPost has migrated all IT workloads hosted in its on-premises data centers to Google Cloud and is in the process of harmonising and consolidating its technology stack.

SingPost and Google Cloud Credit: Supplied

Google Cloud has inked a strategic multi-year agreement with Singapore Post (SingPost) to accelerate its digital transformation and sustainable growth efforts.

The deal will see SingPost employees access AI-powered tools to help boost productivity, streamline repetitive tasks, and foster seamless collaboration with external partners and customers.

“SingPost is no stranger to embracing innovative technologies, from data analytics to warehouse automation, to meet the evolving needs of our customers.

“This, coupled with strategic investment in high-growth markets, has resulted in international logistics generating 86% of the Group’s revenue – a key milestone in our ongoing transformation into a technology-driven logistics enterprise,” SingPost group CIO Noel Singgih said.

“Our positive engagement with Google Cloud to develop an AI solution—through their joint AI Trailblazers initiative with the Singapore Government—gave us the confidence to embark on the next step of this journey with them as our strategic cloud services provider.”

So far, SingPost has migrated all IT workloads hosted in its on-premises data centers to Google Cloud and is in the process of harmonising and consolidating its technology stack, establishing a robust and secure foundation to power accelerated AI-driven innovation.

This strategic move allows SingPost to take advantage of Google Cloud's AI-optimised infrastructure, purpose-built to handle complex AI workloads, while ensuring cost-efficiency, scalability, and sustainability.

SingPost is also deploying Google Cloud's BeyondCorp Enterprise platform to enforce zero trust security principles like multi-factor authentication and device verification, ensuring that only authorised staff can access proprietary company information.

Since participating in the AI Trailblazers initiative, SingPost has developed an AI solution prototype to streamline its eCommerce logistics operations.

This eliminates the administrative burden of manually re-entering partner and supplier information from trade documents—including those with handwritten inputs—into its database.

Built using Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform, foundation models, and Document AI, SingPost’s AI solution transforms unstructured data from trade documents into a searchable repository, with a gen AI-powered chat interface that comprehends natural language queries and surfaces accurate and relevant information.

SingPost is also replacing previous legacy productivity tools with Duet AI in Google Workspace to help its employees write, visualise, organise, and connect more meaningfully.