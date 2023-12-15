Ruby 3.3.0 nears release with new parser

Ruby 3.3.0, a planned update to the popular dynamic language that features a new parser, has reached the release candidate stage.
RC1 of Ruby 3.3.0 was announced December 11. It can be accessed from ruby-lang.org.
Featured is the Prism parser as a default gem. Prism is billed as a portable, error-tolerant, maintainable, recursive-descent parser for the Ruby language. A C library, Prism can be used in place of Ripper.
Also featured in Ruby 3.3.0 is the Lrama LALR parser generator, which is intended to provide an error-tolerant parser for CRuby with minimal changes to the CRuby parse.y file. Other highlights of Ruby 3.3.0 include:
- The pure-Ruby RJIT Ruby JIT compiler replaces MJIT. RJIT is currently experimental; YJIT should be used in production.
- YJIT receives major performance improvements over Ruby 3.2. Memory usage also has been improved in YJIT.
- The M:N thread scheduler is introduced.
- For performance,
defined?(@ivar)is optimized with Object Shapes.
- Garbage collector performance has been improved.
- Most core classes now use Variable Width Allocation, notably
Hash,
Time,
Thread::Backtrace,
Thread::Backtrace::Location,
File::Stat, and
Method. This makes these classes faster to allocate and to free, and reduces memory use and heap fragmentation.
After the release of RC1, Rubyâ€™s builders will avoid introducing ABI (application binary interface) incompatibilities wherever possible. Predecessor Ruby 3.2.2, featuring security fixes, was released March 30.