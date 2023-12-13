Westcon-Comstor expands PartnerCentral across Asia

Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, India, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea partners can now access the online marketplace.

Wilson Ho (Westcon-Comstor) Credit: Supplied

Partners in eight new markets across Asia can now access Westcon-Comstor’s online marketplace, PartnerCentral.

Representing a transformative shift in the way Westcon-Comstor works with its partners, PartnerCentral is designed to accelerate and simplify the move to cloud and as-a-service business models.

It enables partners to configure, quote, and order complex hybrid solutions spanning software, services and hardware.

Already live in several key Asian markets including Malaysia, Japan and Hong Kong, the marketplace is now available to partners in Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, India, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea.

Expansion to these countries represents the latest stage in a phased global rollout that began earlier this calendar year.

By providing access to data insights as well as learning and enablement tools, PartnerCentral equips partners with the business intelligence they need to capitalise on new opportunities and market trends.

It makes self-service simple while automating pricing, quoting and ordering – speeding up sales cycles and allowing orders to be tracked with ease.

“We’re excited to be bringing the benefits of PartnerCentral to eight more key markets in Asia,” Westcon-Comstor Asia managing director Wilson Ho said.

“We’ve had extremely positive feedback from existing PartnerCentral users across APAC and further afield, with many observing that it is saving them time and effort while aiding their transition to subscription and recurring revenue models.

“We ultimately want all our partners worldwide to accelerate their growth by harnessing the power of PartnerCentral, and today’s expansion represents a key milestone in our global rollout.”

Westcon-Comstor CMO and executive vice president Asia Pacific Patrick Aronson added it has been building on its business transformation journey for the last five years, shifting to the second wave of a more automated, digital engagement.

“In doing this we are giving our partners the support they need to evolve their offerings at the right time and at the right pace. We need to give them the tools to succeed and ensure they have access to data and educational resources they need to serve their customers in a changing and demanding market,” Aronson said.



