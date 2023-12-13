DataStax strengthens ASEAN commitment with PTC Computer partnership

The partnership aims to support and provide businesses to thrive in a market fueled by generative AI.

DataStax has partnered with Cambodian IT supplier, PTC Computer to help support the country’s digital economy and strengthen its investment in the ASEAN region.

The partnership aims to support and provide businesses with the technologies they need to thrive in a market fueled by generative AI, and to leverage the power of real-time data.

With this collaboration, DataStax and PTC Computer are enabling the digital transformation efforts of Cambodian businesses by helping local organisations to build scalable and smart applications that are future-ready and meet the evolving needs of local businesses.

It is a testament to DataStax's commitment to providing solutions that empower organisations in Cambodia to thrive in an increasingly digital landscape.

This partnership is also part of DataStax's market expansion in and continued commitment to ASEAN.

DataStax currently has a presence in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

"Local partners with strong credibility and presence such as PTC Computer are crucial for our company’s expansion strategy in ASEAN,” Datastax area vice president of ASEAN Gerald Penaflor said.

“Together, we are in discussions with local enterprises and have received strong interest in our solutions to address diverse use cases."