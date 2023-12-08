NCS partners with Google Cloud in Australia and Singapore

Howie Lau (NCS) Credit: NCS

IT services provider NCS has partnered with Google Cloud in Singapore, Australia, and the wider Asia Pacific (APAC) region for cloud and artificial intelligence.

According to NCS, the partnership will focus on delivering AI-driven cloud to public and private organisations in APAC leveraging the provider’s 100-strong Google Cloud team across the region.

The Singtel-owned company is now a premier partner for Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspaces, offering a range of services from data analytics to infrastructure and cyber security across the Google suite, including Google Cloud, Workspace, Maps and Mandiant.

NCS has specialisations in infrastructure services, data analytics services and 15 partner expertise including retail, healthcare, education, and financial services.

The IT services provider claimed that organisations can now accelerate their digital transformation by leveraging Google Cloud’s capabilities alongside NCS’ services, bridging the gap between AI and cloud technologies. This, NCS claims, will allow companies to benefit from AI capabilities for data-driven decision-making, with the cloud providing the infrastructure to support AI applications at scale.

“We are seeing a revolution in digital experiences and innovation led by the convergence of AI with cloud computing,” said Howie Lau, managing partner of corporate development and partnerships at NCS.

“By combining NCS' end-to-end system integration expertise with Google Cloud's trusted AI and cloud technologies, we are empowering our clients to harness the transformative potential of AI and cloud. Together, we will co-create the next generation of resilient and secure AI-powered applications that our clients need to advance their businesses and the communities they serve.”

Anthony McMahon, managing director of partners and alliances for Google Cloud APAC, said the partnership will power new capabilities “that can improve operations and create real-world value.”