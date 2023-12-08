Nintex APAC leader Christian Lucarelli swaps out for Keith Payne

Keith Payne (Nintex) Credit: Nintex

Nintex has tapped former insightsoftware and SAP talent Keith Payne to lead its Asia Pacific (APAC) sales.

Payne will now hold the role of vice president of APAC sales for the process management and workflow automation vendor and will be based in Sydney.

He replaces Christian Lucarelli, who spent eight years leading Nintex across both Australia and New Zealand and APAC and has now taken over Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) leadership in London.

Payne previously served as insightsoftware VP of sales between June 2022 and December this year. Before that, he spent five years in leading roles at SAP Concur and Fujifilm Business Innovation Australia.

“Businesses across the region are demonstrating an incredible appetite to utilise technology to drive efficiency. Nintex is at the forefront of process management and automation, making this an exciting time to join the team,” said Payne.

“The APAC region presents immense opportunities for growth and I am excited to lead the sales team in delivering innovative solutions that empower organisations to achieve their business goals."

Sean Goldstein, Nintex chief revenue officer, added Payne’s “extensive market sector experience and proven leadership will be a significant advantage”.