Converge ICT Solutions delivers genAI contact centre in the Philippines with Salesforce

The contact centre will be one of the first of its kind in the Philippines and is expected to be operational in the second half of 2024.

Jesus Romero (Converge ICT Solutions) Credit: Supplied

Converge ICT Solutions is using Salesforce to help launch one of the first generative AI contact centres in the Philippines.

The new contact centre will deploy Salesforce’s Service Cloud, Field Service and MuleSoft. Converge will leverage the power of predictive and generative AI through Einstein and Einstein 1 Platform to transform operational efficiency and enhance digital experiences for their residential and enterprise customers.

This builds off the existing relationship between Converge with Salesforce. In 2022, Converge adopted Salesforce’s solutions, including Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Mulesoft to significantly improve case routing processes and average case handling times.

“This expanded relationship represents the next step in our journey of transforming customer experiences with Converge. Our trusted AI-powered solutions will help Converge deliver more efficient and personalised experiences to customers across all touchpoints,” Salesforce ASEAN senior vice president and general manager, Sujith Abraham said.

Salesforce’s Einstein 1 Platform will help Converge to increase productivity of their customer service teams.

The new features will include leveraging Einstein Bots for simple requests, surfacing relevant service replies for agents-assisted support, and real time, or fast, analytics such as predicted churn on the profile of each customer.

This is in line with Converge's goals to digitalise support channels and encourage self-service, reducing the time to respond to customers and resolve cases, and making insightful and meaningful decisions with data.

With Field Service, Converge customers are offered greater transparency. Converge will also expand their use of MuleSoft for further integration, connecting data across key business systems.

Salesforce’s Professional Services team will work with Converge on its end-to-end delivery to help ensure a seamless implementation and maximum adoption. The collaboration will cut across change management analysis, implementation, training and enablement for employees.

“We paved the way for the more meaningful use of AI in our network operations (in our back-end), now we are embedding this into our customer-facing operations, in customer experience. We are committed to innovate in every aspect of our business to better serve the broadband needs of our customers,” Converge COO Jesus Romero said.



